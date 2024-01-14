Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers Gear Up for Rigorous Training in Kingston

Kingston, Ontario, witnesses a surge of camouflage as the Canadian Army Reserve soldiers prepare for a rigorous training exercise on Sunday morning. The epicenter of the activities is the Kingston Armoury, with the surrounding areas of Montreal Street and the waterfront serving as the extended training grounds. The Canadian Armed Forces have advised the public to exhibit caution around the military vehicles and personnel during this period.

Braving the Elements

A key feature of the exercise is a ruck march. Soldiers, armed with personal but unloaded weapons, will be put through the paces, marching up to 13 kilometers. The exercise aims to evaluate their fitness, stamina, and team cohesion. Despite the forecasted cold temperatures and high winds, the march will continue. Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Andrew McLaughlin points out that dealing with such conditions is a crucial component of the training.

More Than A Physical Workout

While the training involves rigorous physical activity, it plays a significant role in fostering teamwork among the soldiers. Around 55 reservists and staff will be a part of this exercise. This number reflects a growth post-pandemic, as recruitment for part-time positions in the Canadian Army Reserves is actively ongoing, including those in Kingston.

Readiness For Domestic And International Operations

These exercises hold paramount importance in maintaining readiness for domestic incidents like floods and wildfires. They also serve as a crucial preparation phase for supporting international stability operations. The training exercise is scheduled to kick off early in the morning and is expected to last anywhere between two to four hours.