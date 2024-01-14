en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers Gear Up for Rigorous Training in Kingston

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST
Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers Gear Up for Rigorous Training in Kingston

Kingston, Ontario, witnesses a surge of camouflage as the Canadian Army Reserve soldiers prepare for a rigorous training exercise on Sunday morning. The epicenter of the activities is the Kingston Armoury, with the surrounding areas of Montreal Street and the waterfront serving as the extended training grounds. The Canadian Armed Forces have advised the public to exhibit caution around the military vehicles and personnel during this period.

Braving the Elements

A key feature of the exercise is a ruck march. Soldiers, armed with personal but unloaded weapons, will be put through the paces, marching up to 13 kilometers. The exercise aims to evaluate their fitness, stamina, and team cohesion. Despite the forecasted cold temperatures and high winds, the march will continue. Public Affairs Officer Lieutenant Andrew McLaughlin points out that dealing with such conditions is a crucial component of the training.

More Than A Physical Workout

While the training involves rigorous physical activity, it plays a significant role in fostering teamwork among the soldiers. Around 55 reservists and staff will be a part of this exercise. This number reflects a growth post-pandemic, as recruitment for part-time positions in the Canadian Army Reserves is actively ongoing, including those in Kingston.

Readiness For Domestic And International Operations

These exercises hold paramount importance in maintaining readiness for domestic incidents like floods and wildfires. They also serve as a crucial preparation phase for supporting international stability operations. The training exercise is scheduled to kick off early in the morning and is expected to last anywhere between two to four hours.

0
Canada Military
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
36 seconds ago
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
In a heart-stopping ice hockey match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the home team staged a valiant comeback from a 2-1 deficit at the end of the second period to pull off a dramatic win. The third period, often described as the defining moment in a match, truly lived up to
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
32 mins ago
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
Alberta Braces for Potential Power Outages Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures
32 mins ago
Alberta Braces for Potential Power Outages Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures
Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested
8 mins ago
Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
11 mins ago
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
31 mins ago
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
14 seconds
Madhya Pradesh Triumphs at Inaugural Beach Games 2024 in Diu
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
20 seconds
Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
22 seconds
Malik Titus Triumphs Over Joey Dawejko in Atlantic City Boxing Event
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
28 seconds
Palestinian Soccer Team: A Debut Amidst Adversity
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
36 seconds
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
45 seconds
San Diego Leads Pepperdine at Halftime in Key West Coast Match
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Australian Cricket Selection Process
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
2 mins
Danielle Laidley Backs West Coast Eagles for Comeback in the AFL
Houston Texans Stage Remarkable Comeback with First Playoff Win Since 2019
3 mins
Houston Texans Stage Remarkable Comeback with First Playoff Win Since 2019
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
4 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
19 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
20 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
32 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
37 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
41 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app