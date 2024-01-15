en English
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: From Fraud Alert to Becoming a Fraud Target

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
In a turn of irony, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) – an organization dedicated to alerting the public to scams – has itself become the epicentre of a new impersonation fraud. This rising deception involves fraudsters reaching out to individuals via calls, faxes, or emails, deceitfully asserting they need assistance in trapping a delinquent bank employee or addressing suspicious banking transactions. These confidence tricksters take their ruse a notch higher by exploiting the CAFC’s official letterhead and logo to boost their credibility.

Unmasking the Fraudsters’ Techniques

Through their investigations, the CAFC has unmasked four common stratagems employed by these swindlers. First, they execute a call redirection by instructing unsuspecting victims to dial *72. Secondly, under the pretence of an ongoing investigation, they audaciously visit residences to gather bank cards and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs). Thirdly, they hoodwink victims into withdrawing cash from their accounts under the pretext of ‘catching’ an allegedly dishonest bank employee. Lastly, they impersonate bank or credit card representatives, raising alarms about unauthorized charges or compromised accounts, thereby subtly prying for sensitive credit card information or money.

Guarding Against the Deception

To circumvent falling into such well-laid traps, the CAFC is arming the public with a set of protective measures. It recommends a heightened vigilance coupled with a sound understanding of the modus operandi of these fraudsters. It is essential to remember that no legitimate organization, including the CAFC, would solicit credit card details or money under dubious circumstances. In the face of uncertainty, it urges individuals to reach out to their respective banks directly, thereby eliminating the risk of inadvertently divulging sensitive information to potential scammers.

A Rising Threat

This latest scam underscores the evolution of fraudulent tactics and the audaciousness of modern-day fraudsters. It serves as a stark reminder that no entity, not even an anti-fraud center, is immune from impersonation. As the CAFC continues its commendable work in fraud prevention, its recent victimization underscores the importance of constant vigilance and the need for the public to stay informed about the ever-evolving strategies of fraudsters.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

