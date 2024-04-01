Canadian Airlines, Shippers Urge Ottawa for Sustainable Transport Funds Ahead of Federal Budget

As the federal budget date approaches on April 16, Canadian airlines and marine shippers are making a strong case for increased government support in sustainable transportation initiatives. These sectors are emphasizing the necessity for incentive programs, loans, and grants to enable the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and align with global transportation advancements. The push for sustainability highlights the growing international focus on green supply chains and the critical updates required for existing transportation infrastructure.

Urgent Call for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Support

The National Airlines Council of Canada has spotlighted the stark absence of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production within the country, a concern that places Canada at a competitive disadvantage internationally. Jeff Morrison, CEO of the council, stressed the industry's readiness to purchase SAF, underscoring the lack of federal incentives or support as a significant barrier. With an investment tax credit of 50 percent for manufacturing facilities and a production tax credit with a ten-year horizon proposed, the aim is to catalyze the establishment of fuel-making factories and ensure long-term SAF production. The United States has already taken steps in this direction, offering a tax credit of up to US$1.75 per gallon under the Inflation Reduction Act, setting a precedent for Canada to follow.

Enhancing Green Shipping Corridor Fund

The Chamber of Marine Commerce has called attention to the need for an enhanced green shipping corridor fund, a move critical for steering investor funds towards emissions reduction in maritime transport. CEO Bruce Burrows highlighted the potential for U.S. ports to attract shippers away from Canadian terminals if efforts towards electrification of ports and the transition from fossil-fuel-dependent equipment are not accelerated. The proposed enhancements aim at making Canadian ports more competitive by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving cost-effectiveness through electrification.

Infrastructure Improvement Projects on the Horizon

Both industry groups have also advocated for increased funding for broader infrastructure improvement projects. This plea comes in the wake of the United States' substantial investment in transportation through the US$1.2-trillion infrastructure bill passed by the Biden administration in 2021. With Canada's government having set a goal of 10 percent green jet fuel use by 2030 alongside a $4.6-billion program to bolster transportation infrastructure, the call for additional funding underscores the urgency to keep pace with international standards and ensure the competitiveness of Canadian transportation networks on the global stage.