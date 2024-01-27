Canada's VDPAC Installs First Harlequin RockSure Stage Floor

In a significant upgrade, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) in Canada has installed a new Harlequin RockSure stage floor. The introduction of this state-of-the-art flooring stands as the first of its kind in Canada, designed to weather the wear and tear common in a vibrant theatre such as VDPAC. This centre, known for its diverse performances - dance, theatre, comedy, concerts, and acrobatic Cirque shows - requires a stage that can withstand heavy use, and the Harlequin RockSure floor suits this need to a T.

Harlequin RockSure - A Revolution in Stage Flooring

Made from a durable polymer composite, the Harlequin RockSure floor boasts of features that are an absolute boon to any theatre. The floor is vented, water-resistant and requires minimal maintenance, making it an ideal choice for a theatre that hosts a variety of performances. The need for this new flooring was accentuated after the theatre experienced a flood in December 2022. The flood, caused by extremely low temperatures triggering the fire-suppression system, led to significant damage to the original stage and subfloors.

A Necessary Upgrade

The hardboard surface of the replacement floors installed post the flood was deemed unsafe for live performances, necessitating the latest upgrade. The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) provided the much-needed financial support for the project, with an initial allocation of $150,000. While the total cost is still being calculated, the new flooring is expected to be a more cost-effective solution in the long run.

Cost-Effective and Efficient

The Harlequin RockSure floor will reduce annual stage paint costs and lower crew and stage maintenance expenses. Jim Harding, the executive director of VDPAC, anticipates annual savings of $5,000 to $6,000 on stage paint alone. This upgrade, therefore, not only ensures a safer and more versatile stage for future performances but also a more efficient and economical option for the theatre.