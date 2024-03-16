Canada's TSX Index Marks Fifth Consecutive Weekly Gain, Fueled by Soaring Copper Prices

On Friday, Canada's main stock index, the S&P/TSX composite index, witnessed a modest rise, securing its fifth successive weekly gain, predominantly driven by the materials sector, amidst copper prices reaching a nearly year-long peak. Trading at its highest closing level since April 2022, the index ascended 19.3 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 21,849.15, with the week's performance showing a 0.5% increase. This streak represents the longest span of weekly gains in 11 months, highlighting a robust period for the Canadian stock market.

Rally in Commodities

Copper prices surged 2% to crest over $4 per pound, marking their highest point since the previous April, while oil prices steadied at $81.04 a barrel. This rally in commodity prices played a pivotal role in boosting resource shares, which hold a significant 30% weight on the Toronto market. The materials group, encompassing metals miners and fertilizer companies, experienced a 1% uptick, demonstrating the strong influence of commodity prices on market dynamics.

Market Trends and Sector Performance

Despite the overall positive trend, the technology sector faced a downturn, contrasting with the gains seen in cyclicals and commodities. This shift towards cyclicals is indicative of a broader market rotation, benefiting from the current uptrend in commodity prices. The performance of specific TSX stocks like Jamieson Wellness and Enghouse Systems, alongside the general market trend, mirrors the impact of external economic factors, such as U.S. wholesale inflation data, on Canadian equities.

Looking Forward

As the TSX index celebrates its longest winning streak in nearly a year, market watchers remain attentive to the global economic indicators and commodity price movements that could influence future performances. With the materials sector leading the charge, the ongoing strength in copper and oil prices may continue to shape the Canadian stock market's trajectory, offering potential opportunities and challenges for investors.