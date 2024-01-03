en English
Business

Canada’s Top CEOs Earn 246 Times the Average Worker’s Salary, Claims Report

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) has recently disclosed that Canada’s top-earning CEOs have hit a new high in annual earnings, averaging $14.9 million, around 246 times the average Canadian worker’s yearly income. This latest revelation highlights the ever-growing wage gap in various Canadian industries.

J. Patrick Doyle: Highest-Paid CEO

Leading the pack of the country’s highest-earning executives is J. Patrick Doyle, the executive chairman of Restaurant Brands International. Doyle amassed a staggering total compensation of $151,812,911, making him the highest-earning CEO in Canada for 2022. His colossal earnings stem largely from share-based awards. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, also featured another top earner, former CEO José Cil, who ranked tenth on the list.

Fellow Top Earners

Other CEOs featuring on the top 10 list include Matthew Proud of Dye and Durham, who earned nearly $100 million, Seetarama S. Kotagiri of Magna International, and Tony Staffieri of Rogers Communications. Further names gracing the list are heads of companies like OpenText Corporation, Shopify Inc., Tricon Residential Inc., Bausch Health Companies, and Tilray Brands Inc.

Widening Pay Gap

The report by the CCPA also underscored the growing discrepancy between CEO and average worker pay, which broadened in 2022. CEOs are now earning 246 times more than the average Canadian worker. The study also drew attention to the impact of inflation on CEO bonuses, leading to a considerable surge in CEO pay while average worker salaries struggle to keep pace with inflation.

Recommendations and Perspectives

Given the widening disparity in earnings, the report suggests implementing measures such as new top income tax brackets, eliminating corporate deductibility of pay packages over $1 million, introducing a wealth tax, and increasing the capital gains inclusion rate. Union leader Lana Payne proposed measures to curb escalating inequality, such as enhancing access to collective bargaining rights, raising the minimum wage, and guaranteeing work hours.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

