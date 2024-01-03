en English
Business

Canada’s Top CEOs Break Records with 2022 Earnings

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Canada’s Top CEOs Break Records with 2022 Earnings

In 2022, Canada’s top 100 CEOs broke records with their earnings, a report disclosed by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) revealed. The highest-paid executives, sourced from diverse industries—including telecommunications, fast food, auto parts, and technology—earned an average of $14.9 million, a 4.4% rise from the previous year.

Record-Breaking Earnings Amid Widening Pay Gap

The CCPA’s report unveiled a widening pay gap between average CEO pay and average worker pay. While the average worker saw their pay rise by a mere 3% in 2022, CEO pay rose by 4.4%. The highest-earning CEOs in Canada now take home 246 times what the typical worker earns, a staggering difference that surpasses last year’s record. The average worker in Canada, in contrast, saw a real pay cut of almost four per cent compared to 2021.

Top Earners in Diverse Industries

Leading the pack of highest-earning CEOs was J. Patrick Doyle, the executive chairman of Restaurant Brands International Inc.—the parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. Doyle’s total compensation amounted to a whopping $151.8 million, largely due to over $100 million in share-based awards. Other notable earners included Matthew Proud of Dye & Durham Limited, who earned nearly $100 million, and Seetarama S. Kotagiri, CEO of Magna International, with a total compensation of over $36.4 million in 2022. Restaurant Brands International also had the tenth highest-paid CEO, José Cil, who earned $22,188,911.

Recommended Measures for Reducing the Pay Gap

The CCPA’s report also highlighted measures to reduce the pay gap, such as introducing higher top marginal tax brackets, removing the corporate deductibility of pay packages over $1 million, and increasing the capital gains inclusion rate. The CCPA has also recommended the introduction of a wealth tax to manage the increasing disparity between CEO and average worker earnings. Amid this backdrop, Joshua Kobza took over as CEO of Restaurant Brands International in March 2023, replacing José Cil.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

