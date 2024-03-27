Canada's Temporary Resident Surge to 2.7 Million: Ottawa's Strategy Amid Housing Crisis

Canada's population saw an unprecedented increase of nearly 1.3 million in 2023, largely fueled by the influx of temporary residents, now totaling 2.67 million. This growth, representing 6.5% of the nation's total population, has prompted the federal government to announce measures aimed at reducing this figure to 5% over the next three years, amidst a deepening housing crisis and strained public services.

Explosive Growth and Government Response

Last year, Canada's population growth rate hit a record 3.2%, the highest since 1957, with temporary residents accounting for a significant portion of this surge. The federal government, acknowledging the challenges of integrating such a large number of temporary residents, has announced a two-year cap on study visas and plans to reduce the share of temporary residents. These measures come as a response to criticisms of the government's immigration policies, particularly concerning the impact on housing availability and health services access.

Economic Implications and Policy Shifts

While Canada's economy has benefited from the influx of newcomers, with a real GDP growth of 1.1% in 2023, the per capita economic output has declined. The Statscan report also highlights an unprecedented level of interprovincial migration, with Alberta and Ontario experiencing significant population shifts. The government's strategy to limit temporary residency is seen as a critical step towards managing population growth more sustainably, addressing labor market needs, and alleviating pressure on housing and public services.

Looking Ahead: Immigration and Population Dynamics

As Ottawa moves to implement its new immigration targets, the focus will also shift towards converting temporary residents to permanent status, thereby fostering a more balanced approach to population growth. This effort aims to mitigate the impacts of rapid population increase while supporting Canada's economic and demographic objectives. The government's policy adjustments reflect a broader strategy to ensure sustainable growth, acknowledging the complex interplay between immigration, housing, and the economy.