Business

Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index Rises 8% in 2023: A Look at Safe Stocks Amid Economic Uncertainties

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index Rises 8% in 2023: A Look at Safe Stocks Amid Economic Uncertainties

Despite facing an array of economic challenges and political uncertainties in 2023, the S&P/TSX Composite Index in Canada has registered an 8% increase. This surge can be attributed to a myriad of factors, including the easing of inflation, robust corporate quarterly results, and the anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates three times within the year.

Global Economic Outlook

However, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has projected a decrease in global GDP growth, from 2.9% in 2023 to 2.7% in the coming years. This forecast is premised on the repercussions of monetary tightening, dwindling trade, and a decline in business and consumer confidence.

Investment Strategy Amid Economic Uncertainty

In light of this uncertain economic landscape, investors are being advised to incorporate ‘safe stocks’ into their portfolios. Three such stocks that come highly recommended are Waste Connections, Fortis, and Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Safe Stock Recommendations

Waste Connections, with its history of steady financial performance and strategic acquisitions, stands out as a secure investment. A significant recent acquisition was that of energy waste treatment and disposal facilities, a move anticipated to augment its annual revenue. Another ‘safe stock’ is Fortis, a utility company known for its stable financials and consistent dividend track record. The company has extensive investment plans, which could potentially increase its rate base. Lastly, Alimentation Couche-Tard, a convenience store operator, has demonstrated stable finances and potential for growth. The company has set a strategic goal of raising its EBITDA to $10 billion by 2028.

These companies are deemed safe investments due to their provision of essential services, stable financial history, and promising growth strategies. As the global economy navigates through uncertainties, such ‘safe stocks’ provide a secure harbor for investors.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

