en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s RCAF to Boost ISR Capabilities with MQ-9B SkyGuardian and WESCAM MX-20D

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Canada’s RCAF to Boost ISR Capabilities with MQ-9B SkyGuardian and WESCAM MX-20D

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is set to bolster its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in a strategic partnership with defense technology giants, L3Harris Technologies and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). The collaboration will see the introduction of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft equipped with WESCAM MX-20D systems into the RCAF fleet, a significant advancement in Canada’s defense framework.

Enhancing ISR capabilities with SkyGuardian

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian, known for its advanced ISR capacities, is expected to play a key role in monitoring Canada’s vast territories, including the challenging Arctic region. Deliveries will commence in 2024, with the first of these state-of-the-art aircraft expected to join the fleet in 2028. The integration of the WESCAM MX-20D will further enhance the SkyGuardian’s ISR functions, reflecting L3Harris’ commitment to meeting defense needs and its broad support across various RCAF aircraft.

Aligning with Canada’s Defence Policy

This partnership aligns seamlessly with Canada’s ‘Strong, Secure, Engaged’ Defence policy. It prioritizes significant investments in remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) equipped with ISR capabilities, marking a strategic move to strengthen national security and surveillance. Kristin Houston from L3Harris underscored the significance of the WESCAM MX-20D’s role in empowering advanced platforms like the SkyGuardian.

Implications for the Canadian Industry and Global RPAS Market

David R. Alexander of GA-ASI highlighted that the collaboration not only meets Canadian requirements but also benefits the Canadian industry and the global RPAS market. The strategic alignment among L3Harris, GA-ASI, and Canada supports operations by NORAD, UN, NATO, and other allies. It reinforces Canada’s investment in defense innovations, showcasing L3Harris’ status as a leader in aerospace and defense technology.

As Canada continues to strengthen its defense framework, this partnership serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to national security. The RCAF’s investment in SkyGuardian aircraft and WESCAM MX-20D systems is set to raise the bar for ISR capabilities, shaping the future of defense in Canada and beyond.

0
Canada Military
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
30 mins ago
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
Canadian Kanien’kehá:ka actor Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs is set to redefine the superhero genre with her lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series ‘Echo’, a spin-off from Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’. Diving into the uncharted territory of Indigenous-led narratives in mainstream television, ‘Echo’ is a breakthrough project that is anticipated to reshape the portrayal of Indigenous superheros. Breaking
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight
2 hours ago
Air Canada Passenger Opens Cabin Door, Falls on Tarmac Delaying Flight
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
2 hours ago
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
40 mins ago
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Chicago Blackhawks, Continue Eight-Game Winning Streak
Canadian NGOs Rally for ICJ Support on Gaza War Crimes Probe
1 hour ago
Canadian NGOs Rally for ICJ Support on Gaza War Crimes Probe
Snowfall Boosts Skier Turnout at Loch Lomond Ski Area
2 hours ago
Snowfall Boosts Skier Turnout at Loch Lomond Ski Area
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
12 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
31 seconds
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
39 seconds
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
2 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
2 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
3 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
12 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app