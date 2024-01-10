Canada’s RCAF to Boost ISR Capabilities with MQ-9B SkyGuardian and WESCAM MX-20D

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is set to bolster its intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in a strategic partnership with defense technology giants, L3Harris Technologies and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). The collaboration will see the introduction of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft equipped with WESCAM MX-20D systems into the RCAF fleet, a significant advancement in Canada’s defense framework.

Enhancing ISR capabilities with SkyGuardian

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian, known for its advanced ISR capacities, is expected to play a key role in monitoring Canada’s vast territories, including the challenging Arctic region. Deliveries will commence in 2024, with the first of these state-of-the-art aircraft expected to join the fleet in 2028. The integration of the WESCAM MX-20D will further enhance the SkyGuardian’s ISR functions, reflecting L3Harris’ commitment to meeting defense needs and its broad support across various RCAF aircraft.

Aligning with Canada’s Defence Policy

This partnership aligns seamlessly with Canada’s ‘Strong, Secure, Engaged’ Defence policy. It prioritizes significant investments in remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) equipped with ISR capabilities, marking a strategic move to strengthen national security and surveillance. Kristin Houston from L3Harris underscored the significance of the WESCAM MX-20D’s role in empowering advanced platforms like the SkyGuardian.

Implications for the Canadian Industry and Global RPAS Market

David R. Alexander of GA-ASI highlighted that the collaboration not only meets Canadian requirements but also benefits the Canadian industry and the global RPAS market. The strategic alignment among L3Harris, GA-ASI, and Canada supports operations by NORAD, UN, NATO, and other allies. It reinforces Canada’s investment in defense innovations, showcasing L3Harris’ status as a leader in aerospace and defense technology.

As Canada continues to strengthen its defense framework, this partnership serves as a testament to the country’s commitment to national security. The RCAF’s investment in SkyGuardian aircraft and WESCAM MX-20D systems is set to raise the bar for ISR capabilities, shaping the future of defense in Canada and beyond.