Canada's Push for Innovation: Enhancing R&D Support and Intellectual Property Retention

The Canadian government is kick-starting consultations aimed at modernizing the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) program, a cornerstone initiative of its commitment to stimulate innovation. The reform seeks to better cater to the needs of research and development-intensive Canadian businesses, potentially through offering tax breaks on global sales of inventions birthed and retained within the country's borders.

Revamping R&D Support Through SR&ED

The SR&ED program, which distributed roughly $3.9 billion in R&D support to over 22,000 businesses across Canada in 2021, is central to the government's innovation strategy. The program has been instrumental in providing tax incentives to Canadian businesses engaged in R&D activities. The ongoing consultations aim to invigorate the SR&ED program by examining its efficacy in promoting R&D that holds tangible benefits for Canada, alongside potential measures for modernization and simplification.

Exploring the Patent Box Incentive Regime

Simultaneously, the government is considering the viability of a 'patent box' incentive regime. This model would offer companies a lower tax rate on profits derived from intellectual property (IP) rooted in Canadian-conducted work. Such a scheme could serve as an additional catalyst for R&D investment, complementing the SR&ED program and encouraging the creation and retention of IP within Canada.

Inviting Industry Input and Delaying Innovation Corp

As part of the consultation process, industry stakeholders are being invited to contribute their insights on enhancing the efficiency of the SR&ED program and facilitating access to unused SR&ED credits for larger companies. These credits could then be utilized as risk capital for smaller, burgeoning domestic enterprises. Meanwhile, the Canadian government has deferred the establishment of the Canada Innovation Corp, a premier innovation funding agency, with the potential launch slated for after the next federal election.

These efforts to bolster support for innovative Canadian businesses underline the government's unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and its resolve to ensure the retention of intellectual property within the country.