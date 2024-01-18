Canada's PM Trudeau Ends Pandemic Loan Extensions for Businesses

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has affirmed that the government's pandemic support measures for businesses will not be extended, including the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans. These loans were initially offered as financial aid during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister's affirmation indicates a firm stand on the deadline for businesses to repay their CEBA loans and marks a significant transition as the country moves away from emergency relief towards economic recovery.

Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment

Prime Minister Trudeau confirmed that the federal government would not extend the January 18 deadline for small businesses to repay their emergency pandemic loans, specifically the CEBA loans. Borrowers must repay by this date to qualify for partial loan forgiveness; otherwise, the unpaid money will convert to a three-year loan at five per cent interest with immediate monthly repayments. For businesses incapable of paying back their loans before the deadline, alternative options include low-cost loans from financial institutions and a three-year repayment window.

The Reality of Repayment

A December study by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce revealed that nearly one-quarter of current CEBA borrowers did not have a repayment plan. Furthermore, 15 per cent of borrowers stated they would not be able to repay the loan. Despite these daunting figures, Trudeau emphasized that while the government would continue to support small businesses, pandemic support measures must come to an end at some point.

Loan Forgiveness and Refinancing

Businesses that meet the repayment deadline can anticipate loan forgiveness of up to $10,000 for a $40,000 loan and up to $20,000 for a $60,000 loan. Those unable to repay the money by the deadline but have applied for refinancing with the bank that offered their CEBA loan can also qualify for loan forgiveness. However, businesses that have not repaid the loan by the deadline and are incapable of refinancing will begin accruing five percent annual interest and will not qualify for loan forgiveness.

These measures mark the end of a significant chapter in Canada's pandemic response. As Trudeau pointed out, at some point, the emergency support had to end. The focus now shifts to economic recovery, with businesses needing to adjust to the new reality without the safety net of government pandemic support.

