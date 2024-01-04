Canada’s Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission

In a controversial event that has sparked debates and criticism, Canada’s federal parliament, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian who served in the Waffen SS. Media coverage has largely attempted to downplay the incident, asserting that Canada does not harbor significant ties with Nazi war criminals or their collaborators. However, a considerable number of allegations and scholarly research suggest otherwise, raising thorny questions about Canada’s post-war immigration policy and the issue of accountability for war crimes.

Unearthing the Deschenes Commission

A focal point of contention is the Deschenes Commission, a public inquiry established in the mid-1980s to investigate the presence of war criminals in Canada. The commission probed into the activities of the Waffen SS Galicia Division members, including Hunka. Critics claim that the commission was a cover-up, failing to genuinely address the issue of former Nazi collaborators finding refuge in Canada after World War II. The investigation has been accused of being a device to whitewash the role of the Canadian state, with its scope, time constraints, and the significant influence of organizations lobbying for Ukrainian war criminals, leading to findings that absolved the Galicia Division.

The Role of the Canadian Government and the UCC

The Canadian government, swayed by various groups, including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), reportedly welcomed individuals with past affiliations to the Nazi regime. These individuals were often implicated in severe wartime atrocities, including the Holocaust and the war against the Soviet Union. Their past was either overlooked or dismissed amid prevailing anti-communist sentiments. The import of Ukrainian fascists was purportedly used to break strikes and instill an ‘anti-communistic’ influence.

Revisiting the Implications of the Deschenes Commission

The proceedings and outcomes of the Deschenes Commission have been the subject of heavy criticism for not adequately addressing the historical and legal implications of harboring former Nazi affiliates. This incident and the ensuing discussions underscore the complex history of Canada’s post-war immigration policy, the contentious debate over accountability for war crimes, and the ongoing influence of groups like the UCC. Ultimately, the standing ovation for Hunka in the Canadian parliament has reignited critical conversations about the country’s past and its implications for the present.