en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Canada’s Ovation for a Former Waffen SS Member: Unearthing the Complexities of the Deschenes Commission

In a controversial event that has sparked debates and criticism, Canada’s federal parliament, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, gave a standing ovation to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian who served in the Waffen SS. Media coverage has largely attempted to downplay the incident, asserting that Canada does not harbor significant ties with Nazi war criminals or their collaborators. However, a considerable number of allegations and scholarly research suggest otherwise, raising thorny questions about Canada’s post-war immigration policy and the issue of accountability for war crimes.

Unearthing the Deschenes Commission

A focal point of contention is the Deschenes Commission, a public inquiry established in the mid-1980s to investigate the presence of war criminals in Canada. The commission probed into the activities of the Waffen SS Galicia Division members, including Hunka. Critics claim that the commission was a cover-up, failing to genuinely address the issue of former Nazi collaborators finding refuge in Canada after World War II. The investigation has been accused of being a device to whitewash the role of the Canadian state, with its scope, time constraints, and the significant influence of organizations lobbying for Ukrainian war criminals, leading to findings that absolved the Galicia Division.

The Role of the Canadian Government and the UCC

The Canadian government, swayed by various groups, including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), reportedly welcomed individuals with past affiliations to the Nazi regime. These individuals were often implicated in severe wartime atrocities, including the Holocaust and the war against the Soviet Union. Their past was either overlooked or dismissed amid prevailing anti-communist sentiments. The import of Ukrainian fascists was purportedly used to break strikes and instill an ‘anti-communistic’ influence.

Revisiting the Implications of the Deschenes Commission

The proceedings and outcomes of the Deschenes Commission have been the subject of heavy criticism for not adequately addressing the historical and legal implications of harboring former Nazi affiliates. This incident and the ensuing discussions underscore the complex history of Canada’s post-war immigration policy, the contentious debate over accountability for war crimes, and the ongoing influence of groups like the UCC. Ultimately, the standing ovation for Hunka in the Canadian parliament has reignited critical conversations about the country’s past and its implications for the present.

0
Canada History War
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
29 seconds ago
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis
As winter’s icy grip tightens, Norquay Ski Resort, nestled near the idyllic town of Banff, has unveiled a special promotion aimed at making the slopes more accessible to skiing enthusiasts. Individuals availing themselves of the resort’s free shuttle service from the heart of Banff can now enjoy a day of exhilarating descents for a reduced
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices
5 mins ago
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices
Canada's Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience
5 mins ago
Canada's Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
1 min ago
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
4 mins ago
Canadian Muslim Community Braces for Sentencing Hearing in Hate Crime Case
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company's Inclusion Efforts
4 mins ago
Lululemon Founder Chip Wilson Criticizes Company's Inclusion Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
13 seconds
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
29 seconds
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
35 seconds
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
44 seconds
Halo Top Launches Endorsement Program to Support Goal-Based Resolutions for 2024
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
1 min
Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
1 min
Ontario's Healthcare Battle: Addressing Staffing Crisis and Long-Term Care Challenges Amid COVID-19 Surge
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
2 mins
BYU Cougars Make Waves in Volleyball and Swimming
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
3 mins
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
3 mins
Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app