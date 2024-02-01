Canada's Opposition Leader Pledges Support in Philippines' South China Sea Dispute

Canada's opposition leader has pledged support for the Philippines in its maritime dispute with China. This pledge, coming ahead of next year's federal elections, underscores the potential foreign policy stance the Conservative Party may take on South China Sea issues if it emerges victorious. The South China Sea dispute, a hotbed of territorial claims and sovereignty issues, has seen escalating tensions due to overlapping claims by various countries, including China and the Philippines. This expression of support from Canada's opposition leader reflects the broader international interest and concern over the region's stability and freedom of navigation. The South China Sea, rich in natural resources, is a critical shipping lane. As such, the upcoming Canadian federal elections could have significant implications for international relations and the geopolitical landscape in Southeast Asia.

A New Memorandum of Understanding

Canada has recently signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Philippines, aiming to enhance their defense partnership. The MOU seeks to deepen and strengthen relationships, potentially leading to a Visiting Forces Agreement. This agreement would invigorate cooperation between the defense and military establishments of both countries, extending into areas such as military education, training exchanges, information sharing, peacekeeping operations, and disaster response.

Backing the Philippines Against China's Assertiveness

Canada has stood by the Philippines amidst the growing assertiveness of China in the disputed South China Sea. The North American country backed a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, stating that China's claims in the South China Sea lacked legal basis. Further, Canada condemned the actions of the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea, reiterating the 2016 ruling of the UNCLOS arbitral tribunal in the matter of the South China Sea, which is binding on the parties.

A Step Towards Enhanced Maritime Security

The signing of the defense MOU comes on the heels of an arrangement between the Philippines and Canada for the Philippines' use of Canada’s Dark Vessel Detection (DVD) system. This system is designed to detect vessels that have switched off their location transmitters to evade detection, enhancing maritime security in the region.