Canada’s Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed

As international tensions mount in the wake of the U.S.-led strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, Canada’s role in the unfolding crisis has emerged. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed that while Canada lacks the military assets in the region to directly participate in the strikes, the nation has contributed to the mission in a non-combat capacity.

Canada’s Non-Combat Involvement

Andrée-Anne Poulin, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence, confirmed that no Canadian Armed Forces equipment was used during the strikes. Instead, Canada’s contribution consisted of three military members who provided planning support under Operation FOUNDATION.

The Context of Houthi Attacks

The strikes targeted Houthi positions with the intention of preventing continued attacks on seaways. Houthi attacks on civilian and commercial ships have escalated in recent months, posing a significant threat to the safety and security of international waterways. The U.S. and U.K. officials targeted about a dozen military sites used by the Iran-backed rebel group, in response to 27 attacks involving drones and missiles since November 19.

Canada’s Stance Amidst International Crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized the importance of Canada’s involvement in responding to Houthi attacks. Despite the country’s limited military assets in the region, Trudeau’s administration is committed to contributing to international efforts to maintain peace and security. Canada’s non-combat involvement in the strikes signifies its stand against the ongoing threats to the global order.