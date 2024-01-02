en English
Canada

Canada’s Minister Kamal Khera Commemorates Start of Tamil Heritage Month

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Canada’s Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities and Member of Parliament for Brampton West, Kamal Khera, has kicked off Tamil Heritage Month with a heart-warming video message. The minister lauded the Canadian Tamil community as a dynamic force that adds to the strength of the nation.

Acknowledging the Canadian Tamil Community

In her address, Khera paid tribute to one of the largest Tamil communities outside Asia. She highlighted the community’s significant contributions to various sectors including culture, business, science, and politics. More than the numerical strength, it is the qualitative contributions that the Tamil community has brought to Canada that she emphasized.

Government Initiatives Boosting Growth

Khera attributed the growth of the community in part to the Canadian government’s initiatives since 1983, which have provided a safe haven for individuals escaping violence. The minister reaffirmed the nation’s gratitude to the Tamil people and communities for their enriching contributions to Canada.

Tamil Heritage Month: A Learning Opportunity

Tamil Heritage Month is seen as an opportunity to learn about the Tamil community’s heritage, resilience, and culture. The traditional polar bear plunge activity and the increased participation in various regions of Canada, including Scarborough and Markham, are among the highlights of the celebrations. The minister’s message underscores the importance of recognizing and appreciating the diversity that ethnic communities bring to Canada.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

