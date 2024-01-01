en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Canada’s Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Canada’s Love for European Cheese: A Shift in Trade Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

As the world spins on its axis, the landscape of international trade is being reshaped, one deal at a time. Today, we turn our attention to the North, where the Canadian dairy market is undergoing a seismic shift. A recent surge in the import and consumption of European cheese, triggered by the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), has sparked discussions about the economic implications of such trade agreements and the changing dynamics of consumer preferences.

A Taste for European Delights

Canada’s love for cheese is no secret, but it seems the nation’s palate has developed a newfound taste for European varieties. Following the CETA agreement, there has been a marked increase in cheese imports from countries like Italy, France, and the Netherlands, with the total import volume reaching 19.2 million kilograms in 2022. As the Canadian market opens up to a wider variety of cheeses, local consumers are being exposed to a more diverse and competitive market.

Domestic Producers Face New Challenges

Despite the influx of European cheeses, the Canadian dairy market is still dominated by domestic producers. However, the 20 percent rise in cheese prices over the last four years suggests that the landscape is evolving. The surge in European cheese imports has raised concerns about the future of local dairy farmers and cheese makers, who now find themselves competing with a broader array of options.

Global Trade Dynamics in Flux

Canada’s cheese conundrum is not just a local issue. Other trading partners like the US and New Zealand have voiced concerns about the impact on their dairy farmers due to Canada’s highly regulated and interventionist market. This development underlines the far-reaching effects of international trade agreements and the delicate balance required to maintain competitive markets and protect domestic industries.

As Canada continues to enjoy its European cheese extravaganza, the implications for domestic producers and global trade dynamics will continue to unfold. The ongoing transformation of the Canadian dairy market is a testament to the power of international trade agreements and their ability to reshape consumer preferences and market realities.

0
Agriculture Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MetOGibraltar's Forecast Indicates Cloudy Conditions and Westerly Winds

By Aqsa Younas Rana

India Must Cut Vegetable Oil Imports, Push Local Produce for Better Health and Lower Import Bill: GTRI Report

By Dil Bar Irshad

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Deere & Company's AI Innovations Poised to Transform Global Agriculture

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Rediscovering the Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Revival Story ...
@Agriculture · 2 hours
Rediscovering the Carolina African Runner Peanut: A Revival Story ...
heart comment 0
UK Farmer’s Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat

By BNN Correspondents

UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
Bhutan’s Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan's Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City
Cambodia’s Battambang Seeks Chinese Investment in Agriculture

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Battambang Seeks Chinese Investment in Agriculture
Cocoa Market Surge: A Bitter Bite for Global Chocolate Prices

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cocoa Market Surge: A Bitter Bite for Global Chocolate Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
52 seconds
Buccaneers' NFC South Title Dreams on Hold After Defeat to Saints
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 min
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
1 min
PGA Tour Extends Merger Negotiations with Saudi-backed LIV Golf into 2024
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
2 mins
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
2 mins
Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
3 mins
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
4 mins
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
5 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
5 mins
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 min
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
45 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app