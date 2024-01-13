en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Immigration Policy Shifts in Response to Housing Pressures

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Canada’s Immigration Policy Shifts in Response to Housing Pressures

In a bold move to address the escalating housing pressures in Canada, the federal government, represented by Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller, is seeking to stabilize the annual intake of immigrants. The move is an attempt to strike a balance between the necessity of welcoming newcomers for economic growth and mitigating the challenges in the housing sector.

Stabilizing Immigration for Sustainable Housing

The government has resolved to increase the number of permanent residents Canada welcomes each year to 500,000 by 2025, nearly double the number from 2015. This figure will be maintained for 2026 as well, marking a significant shift in the country’s immigration policy. The objective is to ease the demand on housing, thereby ensuring that housing needs of all residents—both current citizens and future immigrants—are met in a sustainable manner.

Adjustments to International Student Program

Beyond immigration, the government is also making changes to the international student program. These alterations are aimed at addressing issues around fraud and cost-of-living challenges, particularly in relation to housing. The federal government has expressed readiness to take further action if post-secondary institutions fail to ensure that the housing needs of international students are adequately met.

Immigration Supports Post-Pandemic Recovery

While these measures might seem drastic to some, the government defends the decision to boost immigration levels. They argue that immigration has played a crucial role in supporting Canada’s post-pandemic recovery and preventing economic shrinkage. However, these policies haven’t been without criticism. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre suggests that the immigration policy should be calibrated to the pace of homebuilding in the country, highlighting a potential area of future policy focus.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 seconds ago
Windsor's Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production
In a move met with considerable surprise and disappointment, Windsor-based Stiemar Bread Company has announced it will no longer produce paczkis, the much-loved traditional Polish pastry associated with Shrove Tuesday and the pre-Lenten period. The family-owned bakery, a cherished community fixture since 1959, was known to draw throngs of patrons for these delectable treats. However,
Windsor's Stiemar Bread Company Halts Paczki Production
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices
9 mins ago
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices
Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Across British Columbia with Near -50C Temperatures
12 mins ago
Record-Breaking Cold Sweeps Across British Columbia with Near -50C Temperatures
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
5 mins ago
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
8 mins ago
Government Commits to Keeping Schools Open Year-Round with Enhanced Safety Measures
Dallas Soonias Champions 'Bad Cree' in Canada Reads 2024 Debate
9 mins ago
Dallas Soonias Champions 'Bad Cree' in Canada Reads 2024 Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
19 seconds
Senator Mike Lee Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
27 seconds
Akron Zips Set to Secure Fourth Consecutive Win Against Buffalo Bulls
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
2 mins
Yasser Arafat's Legacy: An Obstacle to Peace?
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture for Asia's Geopolitical Landscape
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
4 mins
Pakistan's Experience with Foreign Aid: A Sobering Study
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
5 mins
Orange Cassidy Reflects on His AEW Journey and the Iconic Stadium Stampede Match
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
5 mins
X Games Aspen 2024: Pioneering Sustainability with Electric Snowmobiles from Taiga Motors
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
5 mins
Penn State Freshmen Wrestlers Prepare for Big Ten Debut
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
5 mins
Global Economic Recovery in 2024: Challenges and Prospects Amid Austerity and Reform
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app