en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Immigration Minister Proposes Regularization Pathway for Undocumented Workers

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Canada’s Immigration Minister Proposes Regularization Pathway for Undocumented Workers

In a progressive move, Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, has unveiled a comprehensive regularization proposal aimed at providing a legal pathway for undocumented workers contributing to Canadian society. This pioneering initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s mission to expand pilot programs exploring regularization routes for undocumented immigrants.

Addressing the Housing Crisis with Undocumented Workers

The proposal particularly targets the construction industry, a sector riddled with individuals working without legal status. Despite their critical role in countering the national housing crisis, these workers face a paradox. Their significant contributions to building new homes starkly contrast their inability to afford housing due to their undocumented status and associated lower wages. This discrepancy highlights the urgent need for regularization and the importance of acknowledging these workers’ contributions.

Regularization: A Shift from Exclusionary Practices

The government’s approach marks a significant departure from past exclusionary practices, such as the Chinese Head Tax and Exclusion Act. It underlines the necessity of integrating individuals who have significantly contributed to Canada’s development into its society, affirming their value with proper immigration status. The regularization proposal is expected to be broad, building on the learnings from existing programs like the Temporary Public Policy for Out-of-Status Construction Workers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Impact on the Refugee System and IRCC Developments

The proposal also extends to individuals in the refugee stream, aiming to relieve pressures on the overwhelmed refugee system. This comprehensive approach provides a humane alternative to mass deportation or maintaining the status quo, neither of which are deemed sensible for the affected individuals or for Canada. In a related development, the Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has reintroduced phone support for immigration-related queries, addressing the communication gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All these measures signify Canada’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive society that acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of every individual, regardless of their immigration status.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
May Court Club Calls for Nominations for Women of Excellence Awards
The May Court Club of Chatham is reviving its Women of Excellence awards event, a biennial celebration of outstanding women connected to Chatham-Kent. Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is set to return to its traditional format on April 26, including a full-scale dinner catered by Churrascuria and the Portuguese Canadian
May Court Club Calls for Nominations for Women of Excellence Awards
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
8 mins ago
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
Public Consultation to Decide the Future of Historic Buildings in St. Boniface
8 mins ago
Public Consultation to Decide the Future of Historic Buildings in St. Boniface
Forbes and Statista to Launch Canada's Best Startup Employers List
3 mins ago
Forbes and Statista to Launch Canada's Best Startup Employers List
British Columbia School Fined for Failing to Accommodate Student's Anxiety Disorder
6 mins ago
British Columbia School Fined for Failing to Accommodate Student's Anxiety Disorder
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
7 mins ago
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
Latest Headlines
World News
Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame Honors University of Florida Legends
13 seconds
Sugar Bowl Hall of Fame Honors University of Florida Legends
HHS Report Outlines Initiatives to Reinforce Primary Care in the United States
41 seconds
HHS Report Outlines Initiatives to Reinforce Primary Care in the United States
Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers' Defense Line
1 min
Keeanu Benton: A Rising Star in Pittsburgh Steelers' Defense Line
Alex Highsmith: A Pittsburgh Steeler Beyond Sack Numbers
1 min
Alex Highsmith: A Pittsburgh Steeler Beyond Sack Numbers
Evanston's Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone
1 min
Evanston's Multi-Sport Challenge: A Game for Everyone
2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability
2 mins
2024 BMW G 310 R: A balance of Performance, Style, and Affordability
Addressing the Urgent Need for Diversity in Healthcare
2 mins
Addressing the Urgent Need for Diversity in Healthcare
Cuban Government Accused of Influencing 2022 Midterm Elections in Florida
2 mins
Cuban Government Accused of Influencing 2022 Midterm Elections in Florida
Washington Spirit Eyes Jonatan Giráldez as New Head Coach, Prepared for Timing Challenges
2 mins
Washington Spirit Eyes Jonatan Giráldez as New Head Coach, Prepared for Timing Challenges
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
31 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
33 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
52 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
60 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app