Canada's Immigration and Economic Challenges: A Closer Look

Canada, known for its welcoming immigration policies and robust economy, finds itself grappling with several concerns and policy changes, as recent data on immigration and economic indicators suggest. The interplay between immigration trends, real estate, and the economy at large is presenting a complex scenario for policymakers and the general public alike.

Decline in Immigrant Tax Filers

According to the latest taxfiler data, there is a notable decline in the number of immigrants who arrived in 2019 and continued to file taxes by 2021. The percentage of tax filers has seen a drop from 91% to 85.5%. This decline in immigrant tax filers has raised questions about the accuracy of Canada's population tracking methods, with concerns that those who have left the country might be undercounted.

Mortgage Borrowers and Interest Rate Relief

In the real estate sector, the Bank of Montreal (BMO) has cautioned mortgage borrowers not to expect rate relief until at least mid-year. This warning comes as bond yields have only seen moderate decreases, suggesting that significant relief might not be on the immediate horizon. Concurrently, the Bank of Canada (BoC) has subtly shifted its discourse from potential rate hikes to considering rate cuts, adding another layer of complexity to the borrowers’ perception and economic outlook.

Economic Recession and Inflation

Adding to the economic uncertainty, Oxford Economics has come forward with an assertion that Canada is already in a recession. With a 0.3% contraction in Q3 GDP and a bleak outlook for Q4, the economic situation is a worry. This economic contraction might lead to a faster cooling of inflation than initially expected by the BoC, adding another twist to the economic narrative.

Changes in Study Permits for International Students

On the immigration front, the Government of Canada is tightening its rules around study permits for international students. This comes after a noticeable drop in applications, suggesting a waning appeal of studying in Canada. This policy change seems to be an attempt by policymakers to manage the situation and prevent a further decline in the number of international students.