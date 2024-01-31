Canada's Housing Market Defies Expectations with Price Increases in 2023

Defying expectations, the Canadian housing market has seen significant increases in benchmark home prices in several regions in 2023. Mauricie, Quebec, Sudbury, Ontario, Greater Moncton, New Brunswick, Bancroft, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta, have all bucked the trend, indicating robust growth despite broader challenges.

Unexpected Upsurge in Mauricie, Quebec

Leading the pack is Mauricie, Quebec, where the benchmark home price leapt by a staggering 17.3% to $264,400. The relatively low home prices here have made the region increasingly attractive to prospective buyers.

Sudbury, Ontario's Real Estate Market Flourishes

Sudbury, Ontario, recorded a 15.1% increase in its real estate market, with a benchmark home price of $437,900. This growth is attributed to investment from out-of-city buyers, first-time homebuyers, and a rising demand for luxury waterfront properties.

Greater Moncton, New Brunswick: The Affordable Attraction

Greater Moncton in New Brunswick has also seen a notable price hike. A 12.6% increase brought the benchmark home price to $350,700. The region's affordability in comparison to larger urban centers has started to draw more attention.

Bancroft, Ontario Defies Predictions

Bancroft, Ontario, has defied market downturn predictions with a 12.5% increase in home prices. This increase has led to a $551,900 benchmark price, suggesting the market's resilience in the face of supposed downturns.

Calgary, Alberta Sees Price Surges Amid Migration Wave

Calgary, Alberta's benchmark home price has risen by 10.5% to $568,000. This rise is attributed to a migration wave into Alberta, which has tightened housing conditions and led to subsequent price increases.

These trends, supported by data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), show that despite broader market challenges, certain regions in Canada maintain robust growth in their housing markets. This story of resilience in the face of adversity encapsulates the state of the Canadian housing market in 2023.