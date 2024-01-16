Canada's Housing Crisis: Navigating the Policy Trilemma

Amidst a backdrop of shimmering skyscrapers and scenic landscapes, the northern giant, Canada, grapples with a crisis that strikes at the heart of its societal fabric - housing affordability. Akin to the economic 'impossible trinity' from the Mundell-Fleming model, Canada wrestles with a 'housing affordability trilemma.' This trilemma posits that rapid population growth, housing supply constraints, and housing affordability cannot coexist harmoniously. As Canada's population skyrockets at a pace unparalleled in the G7, the housing construction lags behind, unable to match the surging demand.

Housing Policy Barriers

Policies that constrict homebuilding in urban centres and the peripheries are the primary culprits. These constraints, coupled with the soaring population, have catalysed a sharp increase in housing costs, leaving many Canadians grappling with the harsh realities of unaffordable housing. Despite the universal agreement on the existence of a housing crisis and the pressing need for policy change, the inertia to make the tough choices persists. The current policies continue to encourage population growth while maintaining a stranglehold on homebuilding, thereby eliminating the prospect of broad housing affordability.

The Immigration-Housing Link

In a bid to address the crisis, Housing Minister Sean Fraser suggested a novel approach - tying the number of immigrants to the number of homes built. This approach acknowledges the significant impact of temporary foreign workers and international students on the housing system. While this is a step in the right direction, it does not fully address the root causes of the crisis. The need for more factory-built housing to alleviate the affordability issue is also an area worth exploring.

Viewing the Crisis through Numbers

An analysis of national and provincial trends underscores the gravity of the situation. From the 2.8 percentage point increase in RBC's aggregate affordability measure for Canada to 62.5%, to a rebound in home resale transactions, and a general cooling in housing markets, the indicators tell a tale of a crisis that refuses to abate. RBC's projections for the housing market in Canada and the provinces offer a comprehensive view of the crisis, painting a picture of a nation grappling with a challenge that threatens its economic stability.

Meaningful action requires either a reduction in the policies that limit housing supply, a decrease in population growth, or both. Without these tough decisions, Canada will continue to grapple with its housing crisis, sacrificing housing affordability at the altar of policy indecision.