Canada

Canada’s Green Industrial Strategy Faces Challenges as Renewable Energy Capacity Nears Limits

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
Canada’s pursuit of an eco-friendly industrial strategy, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector, has been a prominent focus, with Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne leading the charge in promoting investments throughout the past year. However, Champagne has raised concerns about the country’s renewable energy capacity nearing its limits, stressing the need for a substantial boost in electricity generation to support ongoing and future projects.

Challenges in Managing Power Supply

He suggested that the expansion of small nuclear reactors and other renewable energy sources will play a vital role in the coming years. Companies such as Volkswagen have been drawn to Canada for EV battery production due to its renewable energy resources, but adjustments to project locations are now being considered as regions approach their maximum power supply. Quebec’s energy minister had previously stated that the province is experiencing a challenging situation where not all major projects can proceed due to insufficient electrical resources.

Impact on Indigenous Communities

Indigenous communities, including the Tahltan Nation, are at risk due to the influx of mining projects on their ancestral lands, which are rich in minerals essential for renewable energy. The impact of mining on their safety, livelihood, and environment is a significant concern. During COP28, Indigenous organizations and leaders called for the respect of Indigenous Peoples’ rights in mining projects. They expressed concerns about the environmental and social impacts of proposed mining projects in British Columbia, including potential harm to salmon populations and infrastructure challenges.

Need for Transmission Grids Expansion

The article also discusses the challenges of doubling or tripling the scale of the transmission grids across the U.S. to meet climate and clean energy goals. It underscores the need for a massive number of new power lines to build renewable energy at the pace needed to rapidly decarbonize the power grid and the conflicts over siting, permitting, and paying for new transmission capacity. The Biden administration’s goal of a zero-carbon grid by 2035 will require 75,000 miles of new high voltage lines.

Alberta’s Clean Energy Leadership

Alberta has emerged as a global clean-energy leader, attracting substantial investments and partnerships from major investors. The province has led Canada in renewable energy growth, with 77% of solar and wind generation capacity coming online last year. Alberta has attracted large investments from companies like Amazon, Posco Holdings, Itochu Corp, and Sumitomo Corp, and has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

