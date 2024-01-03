en English
Canada’s Green Industrial Strategy: Balancing Growth and Energy Capacity

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
Canada, led by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, has been instrumental in promoting a green industrial strategy, attracting substantial investments into large-scale electric vehicle (EV) battery plants. This environmental commitment, however, has raised concerns over the country’s renewable energy capacity that could potentially hinder the progress of future projects.

Challenges in Sustainable Industrial Growth

Champagne emphasizes the need for Canada to expand its electricity generation, particularly through the development of small nuclear reactors and other renewable energy sources. This move aims to sustain the momentum of industrial growth in the green sector. The decision by Volkswagen to set up its first North American EV battery plant in Canada was primarily influenced by the country’s renewable power availability. However, some project locations are being adjusted due to certain regions nearing their maximum renewable energy capacity.

Energy Constraints and Tough Decisions

Quebec’s energy minister has indicated that the province is experiencing energy constraints that necessitate difficult decisions. Not all major projects can proceed without sufficient power. This situation underscores the urgent need for Canada to address its energy generation capabilities to continue its successful transition to a green economy.

Pilot Projects and Potential Solutions

A noteworthy initiative is the vehicle to grid (V2G) pilot project in British Columbia that aims to demonstrate the feasibility of bidirectional charging between the BC Hydro power grid and medium and heavy-duty EVs. The project, using bidirectional charging technology from Fermata Energy, aims to supply the grid with stored energy from parked electric buses. This project serves as a foundation for more distributed V2G charging hubs in Canada. The basic value proposition of V2G allows bus fleets to serve as mobile mini power plants and providing backup power during peak demand events.

With the number of EVs having increased by over 1,900 in the last six years in British Columbia alone, and several V2G pilots also underway in the United States, it’s clear that the shift to green energy is not just a trend, but a necessity. The journey, however, will require a careful balance of resources, technology, and policy.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

