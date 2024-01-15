en English
Canada’s Green Energy Pivot Amidst Grid Challenges and Climate Concerns

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Canada's Green Energy Pivot Amidst Grid Challenges and Climate Concerns

Canadian Premiers are shifting their focus to green-energy initiatives to address the challenges posed by the harsh winter weather on Alberta’s electricity grid. This move towards sustainable energy solutions forms part of a broader strategy to tackle the energy demands and climate-related issues that Canada faces. The transition towards eco-friendly power sources is not just intended to alleviate the strain on the electrical infrastructure during extreme weather conditions, but also to contribute to the national efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

Global Renewable Energy Forecast

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Renewables 2023 report indicates that the world is on track to build enough solar, wind, and other renewable resources over the next five years to power the equivalent of the US and Canada. This rapid growth, led by the plummeting cost of renewables, especially solar photovoltaics (PV), and strong policy support in over 130 countries, has led to a significant upgrade in the renewables forecast. By 2028, the IEA predicts that renewables will account for 42% of global electricity generation, with wind and solar power making up 25% of it.

Climate Politics in Canada

While the shift to green energy is globally applauded, some Prairie politicians in Alberta and Saskatchewan are criticizing Ottawa’s green energy plans. They argue that renewable energy is unreliable during extreme cold temperatures and that natural gas plants must increase capacity to keep the grid stable. However, the federal government has stressed that reliability and affordability are crucial in the design of clean electricity regulations, with provisions for fossil-fuel burning plants to run during peak usage or emergencies.

Honda’s Zero Carbon Commitment

Honda U.S. and Canada auto plant locations have earned the 2023 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR Certificate for Outstanding Energy Efficiency, working towards the company’s Triple Action to Zero approach. This includes the global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. Honda has also achieved near zero-waste-to-landfill, reducing waste to landfills by 90% since 2001, and offsetting CO2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power.

British Columbia’s Low Carbon Commitment

British Columbia is committed to transitioning to a low carbon energy system and aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The application of the Nexus concept to resource management indicates the interdependency between water, energy, and land resources and several models and frameworks have been developed to help policymakers better understand this complexity. This showcases the multi-faceted approach to climate change mitigation where energy consumption, land use, and water resources are all considered in policy making.

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

