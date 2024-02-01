Canada's Government Leans on Technology to Modernize HR and Payroll Systems

The Government of Canada has announced its ongoing commitment to resolve pay issues for public servants, along with a dedicated effort to modernize HR and payroll systems. Ministers Jean-Yves Duclos and Anita Anand have revealed the ongoing development and testing of an integrated HR and pay system, employing the Dayforce platform.

Dayforce: A Promising Solution

The Dayforce system, currently under rigorous testing since 2022, shows considerable promise as a technically viable option. It's aimed at integrating and streamlining the pay and HR processes. However, the system requires substantial improvements in HR and pay process management, including process simplification, data consolidation, and readiness of the government before it can be fully implemented.

Findings and Reports

The Final Findings Report on the system's testing has been made available online, inviting transparency and scrutiny. It details the successes and challenges faced during the testing phase, and outlines the path forward. The final recommendation on the modernization of HR and payroll is eagerly anticipated and expected to be released later this year.

Parallel Efforts for Current Pay Operations

In parallel to the evolution of the Dayforce system, the government is making strides to stabilize existing pay operations. A total of 450 new compensation agents have been hired, and artificial intelligence is being deployed to expedite transaction processing. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reliability of the current system, ensuring the well-being of over 420,000 current and former federal employees.