Canada's Federal Government Caps International Student Permits: A Bold Move Amid Housing Crisis

In an unprecedented development, the Canadian federal government has decided to implement a two-year cap on new international student permits. This strategy is in response to the explosive growth in the number of international students in recent years, causing housing shortages and other related issues. The cap will limit the number of permits to about 364,000 in 2024, which also includes a restriction on work permits issued post-graduation.

Implications of the cap

This move by the government will significantly impact the Canadian economy, educational institutions, and various sectors such as restaurants and retail. The University of Toronto and other leading colleges and universities have expressed concerns over this decision. They believe it could potentially cause deep and lasting damage to Canada's academic reputation. The policy threatens to impose a 35% cut in the number of new international students, and to maintain this level for at least two years.

Addressing the rental crisis

One of the main reasons behind this government initiative is the acute rental crisis. The influx of international students has put a strain on local housing markets, with students mostly renting homes rather than owning them. This scenario has led to a sharp decrease in the rental vacancy rate, hitting a 36-year low of 1.5 percent in 2023.

Responses and repercussions

The higher education associations have raised issues about the lack of meaningful consultation and proportionality with the institutions. They have requested urgent consultations with the sector to modify the cap policy and mitigate its negative impacts. International students contribute more than C$22 billion a year to the country, and the policy is creating uncertainty among overseas students. This uncertainty could lead to them choosing other countries, potentially damaging Canada's global reputation as a top education destination. However, the government's recent measures are seen as a positive move for the rental market, although it may take some time for the market to adjust.