Canada's ETF Market Shifts towards Actively Managed Funds

A notable shift in the Canadian ETF market towards actively managed funds has eclipsed the traditional appeal of passive or indexed ETFs, making them the new minority. A staggering 84% of retail investment product assets, including mutual funds and ETFs, are now actively managed in Canada. This is a stark contrast to the U.S., where only 54% of similar assets undergo active management, a method that is currently on a downward trend.

The Canadian Predilection for Active Management

The preference for active management in Canada may find its roots in the country's familiarity with the approach. Factors such as the cyclical nature of Canadian markets and the influence of financial advisors could also contribute to this inclination.

Spotlight on Canadian-Listed ETFs

The focus of the study was to identify Canadian-listed ETFs that not only practice active management but also have lower-than-average fees and have consistently outperformed their category peers. A rigorous screening process was conducted using Morningstar Direct, which resulted in a list of such ETFs, complete with their Management Expense Ratios (MERs), historical performance, inception dates, and ratings.

Consideration for DIY Investors

Particularly highlighted were balanced ETFs that actively manage asset allocation but utilize low-cost indexes for exposure. These were noted as potentially suitable for DIY investors seeking global market access without the added expense of financial advice.

However, investors are reminded to consider the category of each ETF, as ratings are relative to category peers. Furthermore, the article does not provide financial advice and encourages readers to conduct independent research before engaging in transactions involving the mentioned funds or ETFs.