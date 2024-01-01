Canada’s Electric-Vehicle Supply Chain: A Path Riddled with Challenges

Canada’s quest to establish an electric-vehicle (EV) supply chain is up against a series of challenges, beginning well before the industry’s identified gaps in mid-stream minerals processing. At the core of these hurdles lies the access to critical minerals, found in abundance in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region, an area under Treaty No. 9.

Environmental and Infrastructural Roadblocks

The Ring of Fire region, rich in nickel and other vital minerals for battery production, is a significant boreal forest, wetland, and carbon storehouse. The extraction of these minerals kindles environmental concerns, including the potential release of carbon from the peatlands, which might offset the environmental merits of EVs. Further complicating the scenario is the absence of an all-season road, a critical impediment in accessing the minerals and incorporating them into the supply chain.

Indigenous Rights and Legal Challenges

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford advocates for constructing this road. However, First Nation communities such as the Neskantaga First Nation vehemently oppose this plan, asserting their right to free, prior, and informed consent in accordance with international law and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. A recent court case in British Columbia underscored the Crown’s obligation to consult Indigenous peoples before issuing mineral claims, hinting at potential legal hurdles to the current mining framework.

Addressing Indigenous Consent and Rights

Moreover, a lawsuit by 10 First Nations against the Crown for breaches of Treaty No. 9 suggests that Indigenous jurisdiction over the lands was never surrendered. This raises questions about unilateral decisions made by Canada and Ontario in the treaty process. Addressing Indigenous consent and rights thus emerges as the most significant gap in establishing a comprehensive EV supply chain in Canada.