en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Canada’s Electric Vehicle Adoption: A Complex Conundrum

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:10 am EST
Canada’s Electric Vehicle Adoption: A Complex Conundrum

The discourse on the feasibility and policy implications of electric vehicles (EVs) adoption in Canada is both extensive and intricate as articulated in a series of editorials. The Canadian public is evidently divided on this transformative shift, with some embracing plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as a viable solution to dwindling fossil fuels and climate change. They cite the convenience and reduced reliance on gasoline as compelling advantages. However, a segment of the population emphasizes the considerable challenges that loom ahead, such as the absence of sufficient charging infrastructure and the staggering cost of EVs when compared to hybrid or traditional gas-powered vehicles.

Climate Policy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The debate transcends the specific issue of vehicle electrification and seeps into the broader domain of climate policy and greenhouse gas emissions. Advocates for a comprehensive, data-driven approach postulate that other measures might take precedence over vehicle electrification. The dialogue is punctuated by concerns about the stability of the power grid, especially following natural disasters, implying that a resilient system is indispensable to support a large-scale transition to EVs. There is also a degree of skepticism over whether government targets for EV adoption can be achieved without significant investment and concerted effort.

The Case for Alternatives

Alternative solutions to EVs, such as e-fuels, have entered the conversation as potentially overlooked options in the energy transition. The dialogue is further enriched by a legal perspective on the federal government’s role in emissions reduction. This viewpoint underscores that the issue outstrips provincial boundaries and necessitates national intervention. The discussion also encompasses the economic implications of moving away from the oil and gas industry, often referred to as Canada’s ‘golden goose’, thereby accentuating the friction between economic interests and environmental responsibilities.

China’s Influence on Canada’s EV Market

On a related note, China’s shipments of electric vehicles to Canada saw a significant surge in May, with Tesla Inc. delivering its Shanghai-made models to the country for the first time. Chinese car manufacturers exported a record $250 million worth of EVs, or 6,214 units, to Canada in May, capturing an 8% share of the $3.3 billion of EVs shipped globally from China. Tesla’s Model Y has emerged as the best-selling car globally, even outstripping Toyota models, with orders placed today expected to be delivered to Canada in the coming months.

0
Automotive Canada Climate & Environment
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fisker Ocean SUV Sees Significant Price Hike: An Analysis of Market Dynamics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Hot Trouble: Health Concerns Linked to Doritos' Flamin' Hot Seasoning

By Salman Khan

7,400 U.S. Auto Dealers to Offer Point-of-Sale Tax Credit for EVs

By BNN Correspondents

Ola Electric Pioneers PLI Certification in India's e2W Sector ...
@Automotive · 4 hours
Ola Electric Pioneers PLI Certification in India's e2W Sector ...
heart comment 0
Ola Electric Wins Approval for Government’s PLI Scheme: A Milestone for India’s EV Industry

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ola Electric Wins Approval for Government's PLI Scheme: A Milestone for India's EV Industry
Ola Electric Wins Approval for Government’s PLI Scheme: A Milestone for India’s EV Industry

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Ola Electric Wins Approval for Government's PLI Scheme: A Milestone for India's EV Industry
High-speed Car Accident in Russia: A Tragic Tale of Reckless Driving

By BNN Correspondents

High-speed Car Accident in Russia: A Tragic Tale of Reckless Driving
Hypercars: A Paradox of Power and Environmental Impact

By BNN Correspondents

Hypercars: A Paradox of Power and Environmental Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
2 mins
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
3 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
4 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
7 mins
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
7 mins
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
8 mins
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
10 mins
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
10 mins
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
15 mins
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app