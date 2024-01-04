en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada’s Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Canada’s Economy in 2024: Rising Debt and Economic Resilience

Canada’s economic landscape is poised for change in 2024, faced with rising concerns over the nation’s mortgage debt. This sentiment is echoed by mortgage agent, Nick Hill, who cautioned against an increase in interest payments by up to 90%, adding to the financial burden of homeowners. This comes amidst an Oxford Economics report predicting that Canada might fare worse than comparable countries in 2024 due to high household debt levels.

Canadian Economy: On the Brink?

The report anticipates a ‘modest recovery’ in late 2024 with a predicted drop in interest rates. However, it also outlines the potential impact of immigration on the labor market and housing supply, along with smaller government initiatives to combat economic slowdown. The report underscores the need for increased business investment to boost productivity and living standards.

The Bank of Canada and the federal government have been criticized for not acknowledging the impending economic challenges posed by extreme personal and corporate debt levels. The debt to disposable income ratio in the country stands at a staggering 187%, the highest among G7 nations. An aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign by the Bank of Canada could result in financial hardship as homeowners and corporations grapple with refinancing at significantly higher interest rates.

Public Perception and Economic Reality

A recent survey conducted by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce paints a picture of public sentiment. It reveals that almost seven in ten people believe Canada is either in a recession or on the brink of one. Despite this, 60% of respondents felt financially secure enough to weather an economic downturn, while 64% believed their financial situation would endure an unforeseen shock.

The survey also highlighted economic uncertainty as a barrier to future planning for 70% of respondents. Inflation remains a top money concern for 61% of those surveyed, yet 64% maintained a positive outlook on their finances as compared to the beginning of 2023. The survey indicated satisfaction with financial lives for 54% of Canadians at the end of 2023. However, this sentiment was less prevalent among lower-income earners.

Looking Ahead

Bank of Canada Governor, Tiff Macklem, forecasts a transitional year for the Canadian economy in 2024. He envisages a drop in interest rates at some point, albeit not a return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Despite short-term economic pain, Macklem remains optimistic about an economic rebound later in the year and expects inflation to be closer to the target by year-end.

In the face of these challenges, Canadian investors are urged to diversify their portfolios, reducing their emphasis on Canadian assets. With the nation potentially heading towards a recession, the emergence of economic resilience in the face of adversity remains to be seen.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
51 seconds ago
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices
In a significant move aimed at capitalizing on the rising demand for carbon-free energy sources, Sprott Asset Management LP, on behalf of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, announced plans to expand its at-the-market equity program (ATM Program). The expansion, outlined in a prospectus supplement dated January 3, 2024, and a short form base shelf prospectus
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Expands ATM Program Amid Rising Uranium Prices
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
8 mins ago
Coach Ryan's Strategic Lineup Adjustments Focal Point of Season's Opening Game
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
13 mins ago
BC Supreme Court Bars Adidas' TERREX Store Amidst Arc'teryx Trademark Claim
Moosomin's Growth Path: Overcoming Challenges and Looking Forward to a Prosperous 2024
3 mins ago
Moosomin's Growth Path: Overcoming Challenges and Looking Forward to a Prosperous 2024
Kipling Town: A Tale of Funding, Development, and Community Support
4 mins ago
Kipling Town: A Tale of Funding, Development, and Community Support
Aquatic Monkey Leads Cleanup Operation at Sasamat Lake
5 mins ago
Aquatic Monkey Leads Cleanup Operation at Sasamat Lake
Latest Headlines
World News
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
23 seconds
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
23 seconds
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
44 seconds
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
54 seconds
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
1 min
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
3 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
3 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
5 mins
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
5 mins
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app