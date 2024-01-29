Canada's Construction Industry Grapples with Alarming Death Toll

The Canadian construction industry is grappling with a grim statistic: 2022 saw the highest death toll in 35 years. WorkSafeBC recorded a shocking 54 fatalities in British Columbia alone, while the Allied Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada reported 183 deaths nationwide, outstripping other sectors. The increase in deaths underlines the urgent need for a deeper look into the safety of Canada's construction workers.

A Closer Look at the Figures

These numbers primarily reflect fatal accidents, but they hardly scratch the surface of the underlying problems. Brynn Bourke, the executive director of BC Building Trades, has called for an increase in inspections, more training, and the provision of proper safety gear, particularly for women. The 28 reported trauma deaths have even surpassed occupational deaths resulting from asbestos exposure.

Questioning the Accuracy of the Statistics

However, there is skepticism surrounding the accuracy of these figures. Studies conducted by universities suggest that the actual figures are possibly under-reported and lack comprehensive coverage. Dr. Steven Bittle from the University of Ottawa and a report from the University of Alberta both pointed out the limitations in the current reporting system, suggesting that the real rate of workplace deaths and injuries could be up to 10 times more than what's being reported.

A Need for Government Oversight

Dr. Bittle has called for government intervention to track workplace fatalities accurately. The Alberta report emphasized the importance of accurate statistics for research, underscoring the lack of tracking for indirect causes such as asbestos contamination affecting family members and motor vehicle accidents while travelling to work. The Centre for Construction Research and Training in the U.S. delved into the reasons behind construction fatalities, revealing that older workers are more prone to falls due to hearing loss and balance issues.

Improvements and Challenges in Safety Culture

In British Columbia, a positive trend in safety is indicated by a decrease in WorkSafeBC premiums from $5.83 per $100 of assessable payroll in 1992 to $1.61 in 2023. This suggests an improvement in safety culture. However, changing dynamics including behavioral science considerations and socio-economic pressures are influencing safety on construction sites. Safety consultant Rick Peden expressed concerns over the potential safety impact of the federal government's funding push for housing construction. Additionally, the rising number of immigrants in the construction workforce are facing challenges such as language barriers and differing cultural attitudes towards reporting safety hazards.

Looking Ahead

Roy Silliker, CEO of the New Brunswick Construction Safety Association, has called for more detailed national fatality statistics. He also recognizes the importance of workplace mental health programs in understanding the causes of fatalities, including distinguishing between accidents and suicides. The construction industry in Canada has a long road ahead in terms of reducing fatalities and creating a safer working environment for all its workers. However, the first step starts with acknowledging the problem and striving for better.