Canada’s Church Fires: A Burning Remnant of Historical Trauma

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Canada's Church Fires: A Burning Remnant of Historical Trauma

Between May 2021 and December 2023, a disturbing wave of destruction swept across Canada, leaving in its wake the charred remains of 33 Christian churches. According to a report by the state broadcaster CBC, only two of these incidents were confirmed as accidents. The remaining 31 fires are shrouded in suspicion, with 24 of them being potential cases of arson. The motive behind these acts of destruction is believed to be deeply rooted in Canada’s historical mistreatment of its indigenous population.

Unearthed History Ignites Present-day Flames

The surge in church fires coincides with the grim discovery of potential mass graves at former residential schools run by the Catholic Church. These schools were part of a system active from the 1830s to the 1990s, aiming to assimilate indigenous children into Euro-Canadian culture. The methods employed were often abusive, a stark reminder of the dark chapter in Canada’s history. The discovery of 215 potential graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May 2021, where children as young as three may be buried, has brought renewed attention to these historical atrocities. Subsequent investigations have identified thousands of other suspected unmarked graves across the country.

The Fires of Retribution

The fires at Christian churches are seen by some as a response to the historical trauma and neglect of indigenous voices by the Canadian government. Indigenous researcher Paulina Johnson from the University of Alberta views these acts as a manifestation of pent-up anger and pain. In 2015, a national commission concluded that the residential school system amounted to genocide, a term also used by Pope Francis during his visit to Canada in 2022 to acknowledge the Catholic Church’s role in these events.

A Nation’s Struggle for Reconciliation

As the embers of the church fires glow, a nation grapples with its past. The fires, much like the unmarked graves, have become symbols of a historical trauma that Canada is still coming to terms with. As the country seeks to address this dark chapter, the path to reconciliation is proving to be a long and difficult one. The fires and the unmarked graves are painful reminders of a history that continues to burn in the present.

Canada Crime Human Rights
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

