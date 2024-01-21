Canada's Business Week Ahead: Q4 Results, Interest Rates, and Fiscal Monitor

As the new business week dawns in Canada, several high-impact events are set to unfold, each carrying implications for the nation's economic landscape. From railway results and movie ticket mediation to pivotal interest rate announcements, the upcoming week promises to be a dynamic one.

Railway Results and Movie Mediation

Canadian National Railway Co., often simply known as CN, is slated to announce its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday after the market closes. The results come on the heels of a third-quarter performance which saw the company grapple with a decline in profits. Reduced consumer demand, coupled with the impact of a strike at a British Columbia port, took their toll on the company's bottom line. The upcoming results will be scrutinized by industry analysts, investors, and shareholders alike for indications of a rebound or the continuation of a downward trend.

Simultaneously, Cineplex Inc. will be engaging in mediation with the Competition Bureau. The theatre chain stands accused of misleading its customers through the imposition of an online booking fee for ticket purchases via its website and app—a charge the company will have to vehemently defend against to protect its market reputation.

Banking on Interest Rates and Monetary Policies

Wednesday will witness the Bank of Canada making its latest interest rate announcement, a momentous event given the recent spike in the annual inflation rate, as reported by Statistics Canada for December. The Bank is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent, but economists are keenly watching for any signs of a pivot, hinting that rate hikes may be over. Some even anticipate that interest rates may be cut as early as this spring to stave off a more severe economic downturn. With consumer spending falling due to higher interest rates, and labor shortages no longer a primary concern, the Bank's decision will undoubtedly be influenced by these factors, alongside the inflation rate, which rose to 3.4 per cent in December.

The Week's Financial Finale

As the week draws to a close, AGF Management Ltd. is expected to release its financial results on Wednesday before the start of trading. This follows their recent acquisition of a majority stake in Kensington Capital Partners Ltd. The last major event of the week will be on Friday, when the Finance Department will publish its fiscal monitor, revealing the federal government's financial results for November 2023. The report will provide insights into Canada's fiscal health and economic trajectory, rounding off a week full of significant business and economic events.