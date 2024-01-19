Canada's Black Friday 2023: A Reflection of the Cost of Living Crisis

Black Friday, a day that Canada annually earmarks for a spree of shopping deals, was notably different in 2023. The sobering reality of the cost of living crisis made its presence felt on the biggest sales day of the year, pushing Canadians to adopt a more cautious approach to their holiday spending habits. While some areas like Ottawa saw thousands of consumers still thronging for discounts, the economic conditions prompted many to scale back their spending altogether.

Shoppers' Response to the Economic Downturn

Reports from various regions, including Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo, revealed a noticeable shift in consumer behavior. Shoppers were not just hunting for deals, but grappling with the sting of increased living expenses. The impact of higher interest rates also weighed on purchasing decisions, dragging down retail e-commerce sales by 1.5%. According to Deloitte, the average Canadian shopper was expected to spend $1,347 on purchases across the festive season, marking an 11% decrease from the previous year. The financial strain was such that approximately half of Canadians planned to buy only what their family needs.

Challenges for Retailers and Small Shops

The cost of living crisis didn't just affect consumers. Retailers confronted varying levels of traffic, with sales volumes pointing to an economy at a standstill. Data released by Statistics Canada revealed a 0.2% decline in retail sales in November, driven by declines in food and beverage retailers, general merchandise, and online shopping. Small shops faced an additional challenge as they endeavored to compete with larger chains for business during the sales event.

Broader Economic Concerns

The cost of living crisis was indicative of broader economic concerns. On the horizon, changes to U.S. lobster fishing regulations were predicted to significantly affect the Canadian lobster industry, signaling a need for sectors beyond retail to brace for impact. The early estimate for December’s retail sales figures was equally concerning, painting a grim outlook for the Canadian economy.