Canada's Aviation Industry Seeks Government Support for Sustainable Fuel Production

The quest for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Canada is gaining momentum. Airlines and industry groups are vehemently urging the federal government to introduce initiatives that will bolster the production of eco-friendly fuel alternatives within the country. This push is aimed at curbing the environmental impact of air travel, which contributes to approximately two per cent of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions. Leading organizations such as the Canadian Council for Sustainable Aviation Fuels and the National Airlines Council of Canada are advocating for incentives that will encourage investors and potential suppliers to develop SAF.

Government's Role in SAF Production

Despite Canada's lack of commercial production of sustainable aviation fuel, the industry is seeking government support comparable to the initiatives recently established in the United States. The industry's specific requests to the government include an investment tax credit for manufacturing facilities and a production tax credit with a 10-year horizon. Additionally, a "book-and-claim system" is proposed, which would allow producers to record the fuel they've distilled and customers to claim the product for corporate emissions reporting and tax purposes.

Challenges in SAF Production

However, SAF production faces significant hurdles. The cost of sustainable fuel currently stands at least four times higher than that of petroleum-derived fuel, forming a formidable barrier to its widespread adoption. The supply fails to keep pace with demand, largely due to financial constraints. Nevertheless, with the escalating impact of climate change and stricter government regulations, the industry is feeling the pressure to expedite the deployment of SAF.

Government and Industry Response

In response to the industry's call, the Canadian government has pledged support for the decarbonization of the aerospace sector, which includes research and development projects for alternative fuels and aircraft design. However, the industry emphasizes that incentives for SAF production must be a key component of the government's strategy. Major airlines have shown their commitment by increasing fuel efficiency, investing in new cost-saving planes, and purchasing SAF from international suppliers.

This concerted effort to decarbonize air travel, particularly through the production and adoption of SAF, underscores the pivotal role that SAF is projected to play in the future of air travel. As the industry and government strive to find common ground on measures to incentivize SAF production, the potential for a dramatic shift towards more sustainable aviation practices in Canada becomes increasingly tangible.