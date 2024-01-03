en English
Automotive

Canada’s Auto Sales Hit Record High with 11.8% Surge in 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
Canada's Auto Sales Hit Record High with 11.8% Surge in 2023

In a striking rebound from the pandemic’s economic fallout, Canada’s auto industry witnessed a historic upsurge in sales in 2023, marking the highest annual increase since 1997. According to a comprehensive report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, auto sales soared by a significant 11.8% compared to the preceding year. This surge is largely attributed to an improved supply of vehicles and a pent-up demand stemming from the pandemic era. Despite looming apprehensions around rising interest rates and economic uncertainties, the auto industry made a robust recovery, especially in the second half of the year.

Decoding the Sales Growth

December 2023 reflected the industry’s upward trajectory with a 10.7% year-over-year growth, contributing to an impressive streak of 14 consecutive months of sales expansion. The last quarter of 2023 outperformed with a whopping 17.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The report also shed light on consumer preference, revealing a shift towards larger vehicles, with light trucks accounting for a record 85.8% of total vehicle sales.

U.S. Auto Sales in 2023

Parallelly, the U.S. auto industry also showed positive trends, with General Motors maintaining its position as the top-selling automaker. Its sales surged by 14.1%, with 2.6 million units sold. Toyota followed not far behind, registering a 6.6% increase in sales at approximately 2.25 million vehicles. The year also saw a rise in the sales of electric vehicles, predicted to account for about 8% of overall auto sales in 2023. However, the forecast warns of a potential dip in demand for EVs due to high interest rates.

Outlook for 2024

While 2023’s performance paints an optimistic picture, the industry anticipates slower growth in 2024 due to elevated interest rates and high prices for new cars and light trucks. The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes have increased costs for car buyers, nearly eliminating zero-percent financing deals. Despite these challenges, the auto industry is poised for progress, backed by the lessons learned during the pandemic and the resilience showcased in 2023.

Automotive Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

