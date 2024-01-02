en English
Automotive

Canada’s Auto Industry Navigates the Road to Electric Vehicles: An Insight with Flavio Volpe

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Canada's Auto Industry Navigates the Road to Electric Vehicles: An Insight with Flavio Volpe

In a recent interview with BNN Bloomberg, Flavio Volpe, the President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, addressed the daunting challenges enveloping Canada’s auto industry. The government’s ambitious targets to phase out combustion vehicles by 2035 have sparked both supportive and skeptical reactions across the sector. While Volpe stands firmly in favor of vehicle electrification, he also points out the current consumer preference for combustion vehicles and the capital commitment necessary for such a drastic transition.

The Road to Electric Vehicles

Canada aims to phase out the sale of new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035. This shift is estimated to reduce greenhouse gases by over 360 tonnes by 2050. However, this initiative has been met with industry resistance, with concerns raised about vehicle affordability and the readiness of charging infrastructure. Under the new standard, automakers must ensure at least 20% of all sales are Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) by 2026, which is expected to rise to at least 60% by 2030.

A Long and Winding Road

According to Volpe, this period of retooling and transformation has been stressful for companies within the sector. The substantial capital commitment, coupled with consumer preference still tilting towards combustion vehicles, makes the transition a colossal task. Volpe’s emphasis on the need for realism in this transition underscores the potential hurdles in the journey towards a zero-emission future.

Government Support and Industry Reaction

To facilitate the transition, the Canadian government has introduced new Electric Vehicle Availability Standards to increase the supply of ZEVs across the nation. In addition, they are providing purchase incentives to offset the initial cost of electric vehicles and plan on building 84,500 chargers across the country by 2029.

While businesses and provincial governments are collaborating on expanding EV infrastructure, companies like Hyundai Auto Canada have expressed support for the government’s objectives. However, they also emphasized the need for further investment in charging infrastructure and financial support for consumers to bridge the transition to electric vehicles.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

