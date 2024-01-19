Canada's Antitrust Revolution: A Shift in Global Competition Policies

In a significant shakeup of global antitrust norms, the newsletter BIG has spotlighted the burgeoning anti-monopoly movement's worldwide reach. Highlighting a pivotal shift in competition policies across the globe, the focus is on the European Union's recent decision to block Amazon's acquisition of iRobot, and Canada's ongoing antitrust revolution. Keldon Bester, Executive Director of the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project (CAMP), provides insights into these dramatic shifts in Canada's competition dynamics.

A Shift in Canadian Competition Policies

Historically, the Canadian government has been notorious for its cordial relationship with both homegrown oligarchs and foreign monopolies. The Competition Act of 1986, known for its inherent weaknesses, has been a testament to this. Marked by an efficiencies defense that permitted mergers if the projected cost savings outweighed potential harm and a notable absence of a private right of action, the Act has long been a symbol of Canada's tolerance for monopolies.

Revamping the Competition Act

However, the end of 2023 brought significant reforms to Canada's competition laws. Triggered by soaring inflation rates and mounting political pressure, these reforms are poised to revolutionize Canada's antitrust regime. The revised laws remove the efficiencies defense for mergers, allow enforcement against corporate dominance abuses, and empower private entities to seek injunctions and damages for anticompetitive conduct. Further proposed changes aim to fortify merger enforcement, prevent competition-killing agreements, and introduce right to repair provisions.

Canada's Stand Against Monopolies

The Liberal government's bold reforms, coupled with its actions against Big Tech and the support for Canadian cultural content and journalism, denote a significant departure from Canada's traditional stance on monopolies. The escalating cost of living and the unchecked power of global giants have sparked Canada's newfound resistance against concentrated economic power. Influenced by organizations like the American Economic Liberties Project and Open Markets, Canadian civil society is now an active participant in this global movement. The future trajectory of Canada's anti-monopoly efforts will necessitate sustained commitment and innovation as it wrestles with the challenges posed by dominant corporations.