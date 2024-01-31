Canada's Alternative Lending Market Poised for Significant Growth: Expected to Reach US$ 4.20 Billion by 2027

Canada's alternative lending market is on the precipice of a significant expansion, with a projected growth of 34.2% in 2023, taking the market value to an impressive US$ 1.98 billion. This burgeoning trend is expected to sustain momentum, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% predicted from 2023 to 2027, culminating in an anticipated market size of US$ 4.20 billion by 2027.

An In-depth Look at the Canadian Alternative Lending Market

The report titled "Canada Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2023 Update" provides an exhaustive analysis of this dynamic market. It presents an all-encompassing overview of crucial economic indicators such as GDP, population, and unemployment rate, and scrutinizes the market across diverse dimensions, including end-user segments, finance models, loan types, payment instruments, and consumer attitudes and behaviors.

Databook Insights: Over 75 KPIs Explored

The databook leaves no stone unturned, offering insights into transaction values, volumes, and averages across different aspects of the market through over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs). The alternative lending market is far from homogeneous, and the report takes this into account by exploring diverse offerings like peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, and real estate crowdfunding.

Consumer Lending Trends and Transaction Dynamics

The report goes beyond surface-level analysis, delving into consumer lending trends segmented by demographics such as age, income, and gender. It also covers a wide range of loan types for both businesses (B2B) and consumers (B2C), including personal loans, payroll advances, home improvement loans, auto loans, and lines of credit. Further, it explores lending models and their relationship with different payment instruments, providing a granular analysis of the market's transaction dynamics.

As the Canadian alternative lending market continues to grow, it's clear that this sector presents a plethora of business and investment opportunities, ready to be seized by those who understand its intricate dynamics and future trajectory.