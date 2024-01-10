Canada’s 2023 Tax Season: Breaks, Credits, and Changes to Watch

As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2023, the tax year in Canada came to a close. Now, taxpayers across the country are preparing to file their returns, with the deadline set for April 30, 2024. Missing this deadline could result in late penalties, and financial advisor Christopher Liew urges Canadians to start preparing their taxes early and take full advantage of the various tax breaks and credits available from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Tax Breaks and Credits for 2023

For the 2023 tax year, Canadians can claim the basic personal amount (BPA) of $15,000. This standard deduction reduces tax liability and exempts those earning under this threshold from federal income tax. Also, the Homebuyers Amount, established in 2009, provides a non-refundable tax credit of up to $10,000 for disabled or first-time homebuyers. This credit can be claimed retroactively for homes purchased in 2021 or earlier at a $5,000 credit and for those purchased in 2022 or 2023 at the full $10,000 credit. Furthermore, employees working from home can deduct home office expenses, and the CRA plans to release an updated home office expense sheet in late January 2024. Canadians who moved over 40 kilometers for a new job or school can deduct moving expenses.

Looking Forward: Changes in the 2024 Tax Code

As we look ahead to the 2024 tax season, there are no new tax credits announced. However, there are several notable changes to the tax code. These changes include higher federal income taxes, an increase in maximum pensionable earnings for the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) resulting in a $113 tax increase, higher Employment Insurance (EI) tax rates, increased carbon and alcohol taxes, and new reporting requirements for bare trusts. These changes will significantly impact Canadians across the country, highlighting the importance of filing taxes according to the new tax bracket to receive federal benefits accordingly.

Provincial Tax Changes

The article also outlines the major tax changes in each province, providing a national perspective on the expected increase in taxes for 2024. Each province has its own tax rates and brackets, and these changes could have far-reaching implications for taxpayers throughout Canada. As we move further into 2024, taxpayers must stay informed about these changes to avoid any surprises come tax season.