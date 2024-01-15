Canada Weighs Capping International Student Numbers Amid Housing Crisis

The Canadian government is weighing options to implement a cap on the number of international students residing in the country in an effort to address its housing affordability crisis. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, in a recent interview during a CTV Question Period, expressed concerns about the international student system being “out of control” and indicated that the government is mulling the cap for the first and second quarters of 2024.

Steep Rise in International Students

Official data highlights a significant surge in the number of foreign students with active visas; the figures stand at 275,000 in 2012, escalating to over 800,000 in 2022. This increased influx of international students and migrants is believed to be a key factor driving the mounting demand for housing amidst sky-high inflation and slower construction rates.

Previous Discussions on Caps

The notion of capping foreign student visas was initially proposed in August. However, Housing Minister Sean Fraser clarified at that juncture that a final decision had not been made. The current administration, helmed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prioritized immigration as a strategy to bolster the economy and support an aging population.

Political Ramifications and Public Sentiment

Trudeau’s Liberals, however, have witnessed a slump in popularity, with polls indicating that they are lagging behind the opposition Conservatives, who have been vocal critics of the government’s handling of the housing situation. The administration’s decision, if materialized, is anticipated to have significant political implications.

While the government is contending with the housing crisis, it is also tasked with balancing its ambitious immigration goals, a critical component of its economic recovery plan. Minister Miller’s comments underscore the need for a system that not only verifies offer letters but also ensures the financial capability of those coming to Canada. The government’s objective to bring in 485,000 immigrants in 2024 and 500,000 each in 2025 and 2026 highlights this balance.