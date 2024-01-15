en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canada Weighs Capping International Student Numbers Amid Housing Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Canada Weighs Capping International Student Numbers Amid Housing Crisis

The Canadian government is weighing options to implement a cap on the number of international students residing in the country in an effort to address its housing affordability crisis. Immigration Minister Marc Miller, in a recent interview during a CTV Question Period, expressed concerns about the international student system being “out of control” and indicated that the government is mulling the cap for the first and second quarters of 2024.

Steep Rise in International Students

Official data highlights a significant surge in the number of foreign students with active visas; the figures stand at 275,000 in 2012, escalating to over 800,000 in 2022. This increased influx of international students and migrants is believed to be a key factor driving the mounting demand for housing amidst sky-high inflation and slower construction rates.

Previous Discussions on Caps

The notion of capping foreign student visas was initially proposed in August. However, Housing Minister Sean Fraser clarified at that juncture that a final decision had not been made. The current administration, helmed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has prioritized immigration as a strategy to bolster the economy and support an aging population.

Political Ramifications and Public Sentiment

Trudeau’s Liberals, however, have witnessed a slump in popularity, with polls indicating that they are lagging behind the opposition Conservatives, who have been vocal critics of the government’s handling of the housing situation. The administration’s decision, if materialized, is anticipated to have significant political implications.

While the government is contending with the housing crisis, it is also tasked with balancing its ambitious immigration goals, a critical component of its economic recovery plan. Minister Miller’s comments underscore the need for a system that not only verifies offer letters but also ensures the financial capability of those coming to Canada. The government’s objective to bring in 485,000 immigrants in 2024 and 500,000 each in 2025 and 2026 highlights this balance.

0
Canada Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
30 mins ago
Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing: Inquiry to Examine RCMP Services to First Nations Communities
An upcoming inquiry into the mass stabbing incident that shook Saskatchewan, Canada on September 4, 2022, is set to scrutinize the services provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) to First Nations communities. The investigation will shed light on the efficacy and challenges of the RCMP’s role in these areas and potentially address concerns
Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing: Inquiry to Examine RCMP Services to First Nations Communities
Terry Ryan's Surprise Return to Professional Hockey at 47
2 hours ago
Terry Ryan's Surprise Return to Professional Hockey at 47
Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration
2 hours ago
Infini Resources: A New Player in Uranium and Lithium Exploration
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
50 mins ago
Grayson Murray's Victory at Sony Open Secures Masters Spot, Marks Career Revival
Unexpected Twitter Feud: Ricky Berwick vs Joey Janela
1 hour ago
Unexpected Twitter Feud: Ricky Berwick vs Joey Janela
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: From Fraud Alert to Becoming a Fraud Target
1 hour ago
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: From Fraud Alert to Becoming a Fraud Target
Latest Headlines
World News
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
10 seconds
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
1 min
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
2 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
4 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
5 mins
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
6 mins
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
7 mins
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
8 mins
Shams Mulani: Spin Bowling Prodigy Elevates Mumbai's Stand in Ranji Trophy
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
11 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
15 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app