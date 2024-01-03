Canada to Offer Visas to 1,000 Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant move, Canada prepares to roll out a unique extended family program for residents of Gaza. The initiative offers visas to a maximum of 1,000 Palestinians, granting them refuge in Canada for a span of three years, provided their families can sustain them financially. This arrangement follows persistent requests from Palestinian Canadians amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Addressing the Need for Refuge

The National Council of Canadian Muslims has been urging the Canadian government to unwind restrictions on Palestinians from Gaza seeking refuge in Canada via extended family members. The program, which is set to launch soon, has been met with concerns regarding the cap and the challenging task of moving individuals from Gaza to Egypt due to the volatile on-ground situation. The National Council of Canadian Muslims has also called for a ceasefire to halt the violence in Gaza.

Concerns Over the Program

Immigration lawyer Yameena Ansari from Toronto believes that the cap of 1,000 Palestinians understates the number of people in need. She supports the Gaza Family Reunification Project and insists that there should not be a cap as more than a thousand individuals have already contacted them regarding getting their families out of Gaza. With two-thirds of the Palestinian casualties being women and children, families are desperate to leave, but the difficulty of securing safe passage out of the territory and the limited number of visas available are causing great concern.

Canada’s Response

Canada’s response to the crisis comes as a relief to many. The Canadian Immigration Minister announced that people in the Gaza Strip with Canadian relatives can apply for temporary visas. The program is expected to be operational by Jan. 9, and the people coming to Canada under the program are expected to be in the hundreds. The visas will be valid for three years, provided the individuals meet eligibility and admissibility criteria. However, the government has expressed that it cannot guarantee safe passage out of Gaza, which remains a concern.