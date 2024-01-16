Canada Tightens Restrictions on Scientific Research Funding, Targeting Foreign Collaborations

In a significant move, the Canadian federal government has declared new restrictions on funding scientific research, explicitly targeting collaborations with institutions in China, Iran, and Russia. The government has pinpointed 11 strategic research areas, including artificial intelligence, quantum science, and aerospace, where partnerships with certain foreign schools, institutes, and labs will be denied federal funding. This decision is propelled by worries over foreign adversaries striving to obtain sensitive Canadian research and intellectual property.

An Extension of Previous Measures

The recent move extends a prior federal announcement from February that prohibited funding for research linked to military or state security organizations in certain countries regarded as a risk to Canada. This latest embargo on funding follows reports of Canadian universities collaborating with a leading Chinese army scientific institution on advanced-technology research projects. There are fears that Beijing is leveraging joint academic research programs to secure innovative science and technology for economic and military advantage.

Protecting Sensitive Research

In an effort to shield sensitive technology research, the Canadian government has introduced stringent new national-security rules. Federal granting agencies and the Canada Foundation for Innovation will no longer fund research if they are in alliance with military, national defense, or state security bodies of countries that threaten Canada’s national security. Notably, the new rules ban funding for research in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum science, robotics, biotechnology, advanced weapons, and more if they are associated with organizations in China, Iran, and Russia.

New Policy and Its Implications

The new policy rules are slated to take effect in spring of 2024. However, immediate research funding decision-making may be based on research affiliation if risks are recognized. The federal government has also announced a $50-million fund to support research and compensate for the expected funding shortfalls. The policy will only apply to research in areas deemed to be 'sensitive' to national security. It's estimated to apply to tens of thousands of research grant applications. The ban on funding will be based on the self-reporting of Canadian researchers, although most applications under the listed research areas will be verified for accuracy.