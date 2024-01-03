Canada Tax Hikes: How the Federal Government’s New Policies Will Impact Ontario Residents

In a recent disclosure by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the federal government of Canada has announced several tax hikes that will notably impact the residents of Ontario. The CTF has revealed that these increases will affect multiple areas, including the Canada Pension Plan, Employment Insurance, payroll taxes, federal carbon tax, and liquor tax.

Details of the Tax Hikes

As per the CTF, the Canada Pension Plan tax will impose an additional charge of $133 on individuals earning over $68,500 annually. Their employers will have to match this increase. The Employment Insurance tax will rise by $47 for workers earning $63,200, with their employers contributing an extra $65. Payroll taxes are also expected to see an increase of up to $347, although the exact rise will depend on income.

Implications on Fuel and Home Heating Costs

Starting from April 1, the federal carbon tax will rise from $65 to $80 per tonne. This hike will directly impact the costs for gasoline, with an expected increase of up to 17 cents per litre due to fuel regulations. This could potentially cost the average household between $384 and $1,157 by 2030. Home heating costs will also see a surge, with the average Ontario household expected to pay around $400 next year for carbon taxes on their heating bills, a significant increase from the current $300.

Impact on Alcohol Prices

Additionally, the federal liquor escalator tax will see a rise of 4.7% on April 1. This increase will affect the price of alcoholic beverages, where taxes already account for a substantial part of the cost. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is urging Canadians to communicate with their elected officials to oppose these new carbon and liquor taxes.

The Liberal government is also planning to introduce a new minimum tax targeting the top 0.5% of earners in Canada. They believe these high earners are not paying their fair share of taxes. The federal budget revealed that over 28% of tax filers with income above $400,000 paid an average federal income tax rate of 15% or less in 2019. The specifics of this new approach will be revealed in the fall economic and fiscal update.

As we step into 2024, Canadians can expect several new federal and provincial laws which will include changes to the Canada Revenue Agency’s tax rules, increases to hourly minimum wages, and timelines for Ottawa’s dental insurance program. The CRA has issued a new administrative policy effective Jan 1, 2024, providing guidance on how to determine a remote worker’s province of employment for payroll purposes, and changes to the annual contribution limit for tax-free savings accounts.