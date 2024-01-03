en English
Business

Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani’s Move

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani’s Move

In a decisive response to rising living costs, the Canadian government has announced plans to tackle the escalating prices of housing and food. This governmental initiative acknowledges the financial pressure these issues are placing on citizens. Amid the soaring food costs, organizations such as Second Harvest have noted a surge in clientele, with a burgeoning waitlist. A recent report underscores the impact of exorbitant food prices on the financial and physical health of Canadians. Some individuals are jeopardizing their health on account of the affordability of nutritious food. Surveys reveal that Canadians are prioritizing food cost over health value due to prevailing economic strain.

The Staggering Cost of Necessities

Traditional food items, such as turkey, have experienced a significant price hike. There’s been an 18% increase compared to the previous year, leading to sticker shock for shoppers. Furthermore, the monetary burden of raising a child in Canada has come to the fore, with low-income households spending over $238,000 per child. In contrast, higher-income households spend up to $403,000. To combat high food prices, nearly half of Canadians are resorting to dollar stores for their grocery needs, seeking more economical shopping alternatives.

Housing Crisis and Its Impact

A survey conducted by Nanos Research found that half of the Canadians with a mortgage are apprehensive about making payments. 35% of respondents want the House of Commons to prioritize the cost of living, and 61% are advocating for Canada to accept fewer immigrants. The primary reason for this sentiment is attributed to the housing crisis. The Province of British Columbia has extended funding for The Village, a temporary supportive housing site in Duncan, until 2027, as part of their continuous efforts to mitigate the housing crisis.

Sports News: Ohtani’s Move Disappoints Blue Jays’ Fans

In sports news, the Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins expressed disappointment over MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of the Blue Jays. Ohtani’s move to the Dodgers has catapulted him into the circle of affluent mega-stars with a $700M contract. The Blue Jays had been contending to sign Ohtani, with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome before his decision to join the Dodgers was announced.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

