Canada Set to Dodge Recession, Eyes Recovery in Late 2024, Deloitte Forecasts

Canada's economic landscape is painted with cautious optimism as Deloitte Canada releases its latest economic outlook report. The comprehensive analysis suggests that despite the challenges posed by higher interest rates, sticky inflation, and a spate of business insolvencies, the nation is on a trajectory to avoid a recession. Deloitte's projections hinge on the anticipation of interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, starting in June, to combat the inflationary pressures that have cooled but remain a concern.

Advertisment

Economic Headwinds and Recovery Prospects

Deloitte's report sheds light on the multiple factors currently weighing down on Canada's economy. High among these is the cost of housing, with Canadians renewing mortgages at significantly higher rates, thereby increasing shelter costs for both homeowners and renters. Compounding the issue are wage pressures running well above inflation without a corresponding rise in productivity, escalating unit labour costs for businesses. Despite these challenges, Deloitte remains optimistic about a gradual economic recovery, projecting a modest real GDP growth of around one percent in 2024, with an expected upswing to 2.9 percent in 2025.

Interest Rates and Inflation: A Balancing Act

Advertisment

The Bank of Canada's aggressive interest rate hikes from near zero in March 2022 to the current five percent have been a double-edged sword. While significantly cooling down inflation, these hikes have also placed considerable strain on the economy. Deloitte anticipates a strategic shift with the Bank poised to start reducing interest rates in June. This move is crucial for stimulating economic recovery, contingent upon the continued moderation of inflation. Deloitte underscores the importance of this balance, noting that while inflation cooling measures have progressed, factors keeping inflation elevated are unlikely to reverse soon.

Looking Ahead: 2024 and Beyond

As Canada navigates through these turbulent economic times, Deloitte points to a silver lining. The expected interest rate cuts, coupled with a steady influx of newcomers supporting demand, set the stage for a potential recovery in the latter half of 2024. Moreover, with the U.S. economy showing signs of resilience amidst similar challenges, there is an additional buffer against economic downturn. However, Deloitte cautions that the path to recovery will require navigating through the immediate hurdles of high housing costs, wage pressures, and a cautious approach to business investment.