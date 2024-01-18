Canada Revenue Agency Sets Prescribed Interest Rate to 10% for Q1 2024

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has declared a rise in the prescribed interest rate for overdue taxes to 10% for the initial quarter of 2024. This is a record high unseen since mid-2001. The substantial surge is inextricably linked to the yield on Government of Canada three-month Treasury bills, adhering to a formula outlined in the Income Tax Regulations.

Prescribed Rate and its Implications

The prescribed rate, which is revised quarterly, influences taxable benefits, low-interest loans, and other transactions involving related parties. For those taxpayers indebted to the CRA, the rate is four percentage points above the base rate. This indicates that debts, penalties, and unpaid income tax will accumulate interest at the rate of 10%. On the other hand, those anticipating tax refunds will receive interest at 8%.

Effects on Income-Splitting Loans

The escalation in the prescribed rate also impacts income-splitting loans, which facilitate the transfer of income from a high-earning family member to one with lower income, thus decreasing the overall taxes. These loans were particularly advantageous when the prescribed rate was at a historical low of 1% from July 2020 to June 2022. However, even amidst the present elevated rate, there exist scenarios where these loans can still prove beneficial. For instance, when investments are made in private mortgages with expected returns ranging between 9 and 12 percent.

Advice for Taxpayers

Taxpayers are urged to promptly settle their CRA debts to evade these high-interest charges. Some might even contemplate borrowing at lower rates to clear off their CRA debt. The rate hike will notably impact business freezes, intergenerational transfers, and individuals with a debit balance to the Canada Revenue Agency. Payments such as GST/HST remittances, tax instalments, and income tax will be subjected to a 10% interest rate, making immediate settlement of balances with the CRA highly advisable.