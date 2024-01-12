en English
Canada Reads 2023: A Dive into the Longlist

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Canada Reads 2023: A Dive into the Longlist

As an annual literary event, CBC’s Canada Reads has been a beacon of Canadian literature, highlighting diverse narratives that reflect the country’s rich cultural tapestry. The 2023 longlist, curated by The Martlet, offers an eclectic range of genres, including novels, short fiction, memoirs, graphic novels, and young adult fiction.

A Glimpse into the Longlist

One of the distinguished novels on the list is a literary homage to Vancouver’s 1930s Hogan’s Alley. This narrative traces the life of the protagonist, Junie, amidst the vibrant Black immigrant community. It serves as a time capsule, preserving the joy and resilience of a community now lost to gentrification.

‘Denison Avenue’, a graphic novel, explores themes of grief and gentrification through the widow’s perspective living in Toronto’s Chinatown. It offers a poignant reflection on loss, displacement, and the relentless march of urban development.

Diverse Narratives

Another standout is a novel featuring best friends Isa and Gala, who traverse the highs and lows of New York City’s party scene. Their journey of self-discovery, set against the backdrop of the city’s glitz and glamour, offers an engaging exploration of friendship and identity.

For lovers of nonfiction, ‘Mamaskatch’ provides a gripping account of the author’s Cree heritage and his mother’s experiences in residential schools. This memoir offers a profound insight into Indigenous life, resilience, and the path to healing.

Exploring the Coming-of-Age Narrative

Short story enthusiasts can immerse themselves in ‘Shut Up You’re Pretty’, a collection depicting the coming-of-age of a young Black woman in Scarborough, Ontario. Each story, a vignette of her life, paints a vivid portrait of youth, identity, and the complexity of the human experience.

Finally, the young adult rom-com ‘Woke Up Like This’ delivers a whimsical tale of high school adversaries who inexplicably age 13 years overnight. This lighthearted narrative will surely resonate with readers seeking a touch of magic and humor.

Readers are encouraged to explore the full longlist on CBC’s website, providing them a chance to discover more captivating Canadian narratives and support local literature.

Books Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

