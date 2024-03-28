Canada Proposes Extended PGWP for International Students: A Boost for Indian Scholars

On March 18, a significant petition was tabled in Canada's House of Commons by Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota, advocating for an extension in the duration of Post-Graduate Work Permits (PGWPs) for international students. This move, aimed at the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, proposes extending PGWPs to five years for those completing two or more years of study and to two years for one-year programs.

Current PGWP Structure and Its Challenges

Under the existing framework, PGWPs are granted based on the length of a student's academic program, with a maximum allowance of three years. This structure, however, has been criticized for fostering fraudulent schemes and exploiting international students, particularly those struggling to secure Permanent Residency (PR) points under tight timelines. These issues have prompted calls for reform, with advocates suggesting that longer PGWPs could offer students ample time to gain valuable Canadian work experience and meet PR criteria without undue pressure or resorting to dubious means.

Benefits of Extended PGWP Duration

Experts highlight numerous advantages of extending PGWP durations, including enhanced skill development opportunities for students and a decrease in fraudulent activities exploiting the vulnerabilities of international students. For Indian students, who constitute a substantial portion of Canada's international student population, longer PGWPs would significantly ease the PR pathway, mitigating the need for additional, often irrelevant, educational pursuits or the risky purchase of Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) to extend their stay in Canada.

Implications for Indian Students and Canada's Labour Market

The proposed changes to PGWP durations are expected to be particularly beneficial for Indian students, many of whom hail from Punjab and face significant challenges under the current system. By allowing for a lengthier period to secure PR points through legitimate employment, the reform could facilitate smoother transitions for students into the Canadian workforce, aligning with Canada's economic interests in attracting and retaining skilled workers over mere labourers.

This initiative not only underscores Canada's commitment to fostering a supportive environment for international students but also reflects a strategic approach to immigration that benefits both the newcomers and the broader Canadian society. As this proposal moves through the legislative process, its potential to transform the experiences of international students in Canada and contribute to a more robust, skilled workforce remains a focal point of discussion.